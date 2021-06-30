Pro Football Focus PFF50 recognizes four Packers





On Monday, Pro Football Focus released their full PFF50 list, designed to rank the top 50 players in the NFL entering the 2021 NFL season. Four Green Bay Packers earned spots: wide receiver Davante Adams (5th), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (10th), cornerback Jaire Alexander (14th), and left tackle David Bakhtiari (15th). Running back Aaron Jones took the credit as an honorable mention just missing the list. While PFF was clear that they did not consider positional value, it is worth noting that Adams, Alexander and Bakhtiari were the highest ranked players in their respective positions, while Rodgers was the third quarterback behind the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and pirates Tom Brady. Hey, maybe Derek Carr was right when he said that Adams is? the best recipient. Only one team has more players on the PFF50 list than the Green Bay Packers: the New Orleans Saints Orleans with five. For reference, no Detroit Lion made the list while the Chicago Bears had two players (pass-rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson) and the Minnesota Vikings had recognized three players (Dalvin Cook, safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Eric Kendricks). Last season, Adams, Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were the only Packers on the list to miss this PFF50 after making the cut en route to both the 2020 and 2019 seasons. Clark is currently ranked as PFF’s eighth best interior defensive lineman who heading into the 2021 season, with their team noting that Clark is really the only nose gear that can be discussed in a similar vein to Vita Vea when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback. Rodgers, having made PFFs in the top-50 every year since they started the program, returned to the PFF50 after missing the list ahead of the 2020 season in which he won the league’s MVP. A few players worth keeping an eye on, regarding making the PFF50 squad next season, are pass rusher ZaDarius Smith, their 13th-ranked edge defender, young defenders Darnell Savage and Rashan Gary , whom they cited as potential third-year breakthrough players, and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who Pro Bowl last season and has played all five offensive line positions with the team. Overall, Packers player PFF50s rankings show us what we’ve already seen in games: the team has a good collection of high-end talent on the roster. The future franchise’s questions are not about adding top talent, but about managing the contractual situations of Adams, Rodgers and Alexander while hoping Bakhtiari makes a full recovery from his knee injury at the end of the season.

