Cricket: Tim Southee on the dropped catch he thought blew New Zealand’s chances of winning the World Test Championship





New Zealander Tim Southee drops a catch from Indian Rishabh Pant during the sixth day of the World Test Championship final. Photo / AP

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee has admitted he thought he ruined New Zealand’s chances of winning the World Test Championship final after dropping a catch on the final day in Southampton. The New Zealand vice-captain dropped a lead on Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s second slip of Kyle Jamieson’s bowling on the morning of the sixth day. At that point, India was 82 for four and Pant was on five, while New Zealand had to finish the Indian innings to go after the win. Southee joined Matt & Jerry at MIQ’s Hauraki breakfast in Auckland and said it was a terrible feeling when he didn’t hold the catch and thought he had dropped the World Testing Championship. “I’d be lying if it didn’t cross my mind. Just because of the nature of the way Pant played. He can take the game away from you in the span of five or six overs. So what was already there in a tight game, there some demons were thrown in my head But I had to drop those the next time I threw it You just have to suck it up and move on But I was very relieved when Pant was out. Pant was eventually fired after lunch when he skied one in the air at Trent Boult and was caught superbly by Henry Nicholls for 41. “It was a terrible feeling. Probably the worst feeling for a cricketer when you drop a catch, you feel like you’re disappointing your friends,” Southee said. The famous ‘dropped the World Cup’ rule comes from the 1999 World Cup Super Six match between South Africa and Australia, when Proteas field star Herschelle Gibbs failed to hold on to an uncomplicated catch while facing the sacking of the Australian skipper Steve Waugh fourth. Waugh reportedly said, “How does it feel to drop the World Cup, Herschelle?” before scoring a match-winning century and keeping his side in the league, which they eventually won. Southee then came on to take the last two wickets of the Indian innings before New Zealand chased 139 to win by eight wickets and claim the inaugural trophy. Southee, who now has 314 in 79 tests, said he wasn’t too sure New Zealand could win the event after a poor start to their 2019 campaign. Related articles “No, two years ago we lost our first Test to Sri Lanka but as with any world event you hope you get there eventually. We played pretty good cricket along the way and we managed to get ourselves into the last two with a bit of luck along the way also.” Southee and his fellow returning Black Caps have over a week left in MIQ before they can celebrate the win with friends and family. “It was unusual to come back and be thrown into a hotel for two weeks. It was quite a special journey to be a part of,” he said. cheers

