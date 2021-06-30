Two Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Players Selected by Whitecaps in NWHL Draft





BEMIDJI, Minn. – Former Bemidji State University women’s hockey players Tina Kampa and Mak Langei were drafted by the Minnesota Whitecaps in the 2021 National Women’s Hockey League Draft Tuesday. The pair mark the second and third Beavers to be selected in the draft, as BSU was one of only six collegiate programs in the country to produce more than one draft pick. Langei was the sixth and final pick of the first round and stands as the first BSU player to be drafted in the opening round of the competition. The Whitecaps selected the former Beaver captain after a peak season in which the defender scored a couple of goals, including a game winner, and an assist in 20 games. She also posted a team and Western Collegiate Hockey Association best 73 blocked shots to finish the 2020-21 season second in all of women’s collegiate hockey. At the end of the season, she was selected as the WCHA’s Student-Athlete of the Year. She finished her BSU career with 11 goals and 36 assists for a total of 47 points to finish eighth on BSU’s career points by a defender list. A three-time WCHA All-Academic Team Honoree, a three-time roster as WCHA Scholar-Athlete, and a three-time American Hockey Coaches Association Scholar All-American pick, Langei was also a 2019 WCHA Third Team roster and was elected to the WCHA All-Rookie team in 2018. Kampa was drafted with the Whitecaps’ second pick, number 12 overall and sixth from the runoff. She is entering the professional ranks after leading BSU blueliners with six points on one goal and five assists in 2020-21 to finish for 11th place in the WCHA. She was second in the league, behind Langei, and fourth in Division I with 57 blocked shots as one of 12 Beavers to score in all 20 games last winter. Kampa finished her Bemidji State with 33 points on four goals and 29 assists in 127 games played, 109 of which were consecutive. She left BSU in ninth on the program’s career points by a defender list and ninth in career assists by a defender. A two-time WCHA All-Academic Team roster, Kampa also appeared as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete as a senior and was a two-time AHCA Scholar All-American. The BSU duo were among 30 players selected by the six NWHL teams on Tuesday, including 19 from NCAA Division I teams, three from U SPORTS teams and two from NCAA Division III programs. A total of 16 forwards, 13 defenders and one goal from five countries around the world. The NWHL is a women’s professional hockey league founded in 2015 with a mission to provide strong female role models to the community while driving the continued growth of the sport and the women’s hockey brand. Nestled in the forested region of Northern Minnesota and located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey memberships of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, respectively, while the 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bsubeavers.com/whockey/news/2021-22/13398/two-bemidji-state-womens-hockey-players-selected-by-whitecaps-in-nwhl-draft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos