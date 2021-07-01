Two New NBA Coaching Tenants Create Unwanted Controversy for a Progressive LeagueExBulletin

switch caption Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

The NBA has long been considered the most progressive of the major professional sports leagues, and especially players have done so taken the lead with their activism and focus on social issues.

But taking on coaching this week, critics are questioning whether the NBA has stepped back.

A difficult moment

When new Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups sat down for his introductory press conference on Tuesday, it was a tough moment.

Billups is a highly respected former player and seemed to be a good fit for a team that prides itself on hiring people of high character. During his playing career, including an NBA title with Detroit in 2004, Billups has been honored with several character-based awards, including the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

But recently, a story surfaced about Billups when he was an NBA rookie in 1997.

He was accused of rape.

Billups always claimed that he and his accuser had consensual sex. He was never charged with a crime. In 2000, along with a teammate who was also accused, made a financial arrangement with the woman who made the accusations.

So it was tough, because Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers general manager, got straight to work.

“We took the allegations very seriously and treated them with the seriousness they deserved,” Olshey said, adding “although other NBA organizations, business partners, TV networks, regional networks, Chauncey have all enthusiastically offered profile positions in the past and present. with their organizations, we wanted to make sure we had our own thorough process because some things are just bigger than basketball.”

Olshey said the team ordered an independent investigation that found Billups’ claim to be correct that nothing consensual happened in the 1997 incident.

Healthy but spicy conversations

For his part, Billups seemed open and thoughtful when addressing the media.

“Not a day goes by,” he said, “that I don’t think about how every decision we make can have a profound impact on someone’s life. Every decision has consequences, and that has led to some really, really healthy but difficult conversations I’ve had with my wife…who was my girlfriend in 1997…and my daughters, about what really happened. And what they might need to read about me in the news and media.”

Billups said the experience shaped his life in many ways.

“My decision-making is clear,” he said, “who I allow into my life, the friendships and relationships I have and how I approach them. It affects every decision I make. It really affects me. And it has shaped me in some incredible ways.”

From transparent to opaque

But when the reporter’s questions started, the team couldn’t easily control the message anymore. And the apparent transparency become opaque.

Olshey was asked for details about the independent investigation. Who did you hire to run it? Who did they speak to? What specifically did they tell you that led you to the conclusion you drew?

“That’s property,” Olshey replied. “So you’ll have to take our word for it that we hired an experienced company, who conducted a study, which gave us the results we’ve already discussed.”

Afterwards, a reporter asked Billups about his earlier statement that the incident shaped him in incredible ways. Can you elaborate on that, the reporter asked, and how it has shaped you?

But before Billups could speak, the moderator of the press conference boarded.

“We appreciate your question,” said the team’s PR officer, “We’ve addressed this. It’s been put and answered like this… let’s move on to the next question.”

Problematic and triggering

“It was frustrating to see that,” said Dia Miller, who writes for Blazer’s Edge, the team’s fan site. “To know that people wanted answers, people wanted transparency and that’s not what we got.”

Before the press conference, Miller had: written a story about her reaction to Billups’ appointment as a longtime Blazers fan, as well as a woman and a victim of abuse.

Miller noted that the Dallas Mavericks also recently made a controversial hire that they chose as their new head coach Hall-of-Fame player Jason Kidd. In 2001, he pleaded guilty to spousal abuse.

“While there are differences between the charges and the outcome of Kidd’s case and Billups’s case,” Miller wrote, “the feelings around them are similar and both are problematic and triggering for those who have dealt with the sensitive issues of abuse. , domestic violence and rape.”

For Miller and other Portland fans, the team management made things more difficult by citing Becky Hammon’s name as one of the top coaching candidates. Hammon has been an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs since 2014, and in Portland, she was on the cusp of making history as the NBA’s first female head coach. She reached the “ownership level” in the interview process, Olshey said, adding, “that’s confirmation of how far she’s come and how close she is.”

But in the end, the Blazers chose the less experienced Billups, who is currently completing his first year of coaching, as an assistant to the Los Angeles Clippers, who are still playing in the Western Conference finals.

When it comes to Billups, Miller has mixed feelings.

“I believe in second chances,” she said. “I believe in growth and I believe in people becoming better people. And so there’s a part of me that wants to believe that this is someone who can represent our team. What has done to me in the future and how that traumatized me and the way it shaped my reactions, which I have no control over…whether he did this or not, now…he’s connected to that.Nobody can really do anything about that.And it’s not necessarily fair. “

Miller considers himself one of the fans struggling with the hiring decision.

There are similar battles in Dallas over hiring Kidd.

He takes over a Mavericks team that went through a scandal in 2018 that exposed a long-running pattern of workplace sexual harassment and sexual harassment of female employees.

Then team owner Mark Cuban sworn in tears to be better.

kidd has to be introductory press conference, with team officials, on July 15