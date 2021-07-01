Sports
Two New NBA Coaching Tenants Create Unwanted Controversy for a Progressive LeagueExBulletin
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
The NBA has long been considered the most progressive of the major professional sports leagues, and especially players have done so taken the lead with their activism and focus on social issues.
But taking on coaching this week, critics are questioning whether the NBA has stepped back.
A difficult moment
When new Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups sat down for his introductory press conference on Tuesday, it was a tough moment.
Billups is a highly respected former player and seemed to be a good fit for a team that prides itself on hiring people of high character. During his playing career, including an NBA title with Detroit in 2004, Billups has been honored with several character-based awards, including the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.
But recently, a story surfaced about Billups when he was an NBA rookie in 1997.
He was accused of rape.
Billups always claimed that he and his accuser had consensual sex. He was never charged with a crime. In 2000, along with a teammate who was also accused, made a financial arrangement with the woman who made the accusations.
So it was tough, because Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers general manager, got straight to work.
“We took the allegations very seriously and treated them with the seriousness they deserved,” Olshey said, adding “although other NBA organizations, business partners, TV networks, regional networks, Chauncey have all enthusiastically offered profile positions in the past and present. with their organizations, we wanted to make sure we had our own thorough process because some things are just bigger than basketball.”
Olshey said the team ordered an independent investigation that found Billups’ claim to be correct that nothing consensual happened in the 1997 incident.
Healthy but spicy conversations
For his part, Billups seemed open and thoughtful when addressing the media.
“Not a day goes by,” he said, “that I don’t think about how every decision we make can have a profound impact on someone’s life. Every decision has consequences, and that has led to some really, really healthy but difficult conversations I’ve had with my wife…who was my girlfriend in 1997…and my daughters, about what really happened. And what they might need to read about me in the news and media.”
Billups said the experience shaped his life in many ways.
“My decision-making is clear,” he said, “who I allow into my life, the friendships and relationships I have and how I approach them. It affects every decision I make. It really affects me. And it has shaped me in some incredible ways.”
From transparent to opaque
But when the reporter’s questions started, the team couldn’t easily control the message anymore. And the apparent transparency become opaque.
Olshey was asked for details about the independent investigation. Who did you hire to run it? Who did they speak to? What specifically did they tell you that led you to the conclusion you drew?
“That’s property,” Olshey replied. “So you’ll have to take our word for it that we hired an experienced company, who conducted a study, which gave us the results we’ve already discussed.”
Afterwards, a reporter asked Billups about his earlier statement that the incident shaped him in incredible ways. Can you elaborate on that, the reporter asked, and how it has shaped you?
But before Billups could speak, the moderator of the press conference boarded.
“We appreciate your question,” said the team’s PR officer, “We’ve addressed this. It’s been put and answered like this… let’s move on to the next question.”
Problematic and triggering
“It was frustrating to see that,” said Dia Miller, who writes for Blazer’s Edge, the team’s fan site. “To know that people wanted answers, people wanted transparency and that’s not what we got.”
Before the press conference, Miller had: written a story about her reaction to Billups’ appointment as a longtime Blazers fan, as well as a woman and a victim of abuse.
Miller noted that the Dallas Mavericks also recently made a controversial hire that they chose as their new head coach Hall-of-Fame player Jason Kidd. In 2001, he pleaded guilty to spousal abuse.
“While there are differences between the charges and the outcome of Kidd’s case and Billups’s case,” Miller wrote, “the feelings around them are similar and both are problematic and triggering for those who have dealt with the sensitive issues of abuse. , domestic violence and rape.”
For Miller and other Portland fans, the team management made things more difficult by citing Becky Hammon’s name as one of the top coaching candidates. Hammon has been an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs since 2014, and in Portland, she was on the cusp of making history as the NBA’s first female head coach. She reached the “ownership level” in the interview process, Olshey said, adding, “that’s confirmation of how far she’s come and how close she is.”
But in the end, the Blazers chose the less experienced Billups, who is currently completing his first year of coaching, as an assistant to the Los Angeles Clippers, who are still playing in the Western Conference finals.
When it comes to Billups, Miller has mixed feelings.
“I believe in second chances,” she said. “I believe in growth and I believe in people becoming better people. And so there’s a part of me that wants to believe that this is someone who can represent our team. What has done to me in the future and how that traumatized me and the way it shaped my reactions, which I have no control over…whether he did this or not, now…he’s connected to that.Nobody can really do anything about that.And it’s not necessarily fair. “
Miller considers himself one of the fans struggling with the hiring decision.
There are similar battles in Dallas over hiring Kidd.
He takes over a Mavericks team that went through a scandal in 2018 that exposed a long-running pattern of workplace sexual harassment and sexual harassment of female employees.
Then team owner Mark Cuban sworn in tears to be better.
kidd has to be introductory press conference, with team officials, on July 15this.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011859755/two-new-nba-coaching-hires-create-unwanted-controversy-for-a-progressive-league
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]