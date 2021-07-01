Players in arms after Van Horne Park cricket ground in Montreal damaged by vandals – Montreal





It seems some vandals in Cte-des-Neiges are a bummer. Players at a popular cricket ground in Van Horne Park showed up for a match on Tuesday evening to find that the pitch had been shortened and much of the top layer had been removed. “Oh, my heart is broken,” said Nagarajah Raveen, president of the Vaanavil Sport Club, one of the cricket teams. “I do not know what happened.” He says the areas where the topcoat has been removed are slippery, rendering the $65,000 field, which meets international standards, useless. “I’ve told my alderman, so he says he’s going to do something,” Raveen said, “but I don’t know what’s going on.” Read more: Montreal cricket fans have reason to celebrate with a new pitch Story continues under ad The councilor is Marvin Rotrand, who said he was surprised at what happened and is doing his best to get answers. “Well, we wish we knew what happened,” he told Global News at the park. “It appears that there was vandalism. We don’t know who did it or why, but it will really affect a lot of people.” He and Raveen pointed out that the place is popular and since the COVID restrictions have been relaxed, players are going almost daily, but they’ve been using it since before the pandemic. “Oh, almost two years now,” Raveen commented. The field was opened in August 2019. Montreal City officials say there is a growing demand for cricket pitches in the community, reflecting changing demographics. According to Rotrand, its popularity is especially among residents with roots in other British Commonwealth regions, such as countries in Southeast Asia or the West Indies. There are also many fans from the UK, Australia and New Zealand. “It comes as a surprise to many to learn that cricket is one of the fastest growing sports in Snowdon, cutting across Cte-des-Neiges, right across the west side of the city and in fact right across Montreal,” Rotrand said.















He added that even more pitches are in demand and cricket officials say there are more than 50 teams in two leagues in Montreal. Story continues under ad Rotrand doesn’t want to speculate why someone would vandalize the playing surface, but he said he informed the police. “I want to rule this out as a hate crime,” he said. “I’m not saying it is, but we’d like to know what happened.” He emphasized that the focus is now on finding a temporary solution, as the materials to replace the pitch may be difficult to obtain. Related news

