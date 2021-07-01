Milwaukee Brewers rallied from 7-run deficit in first inning to beat Chicago Cubs 15-7, sweep series

MILWAUKEE — The stage was set for the Chicago Cubs to break a five-game losing streak to win a game over first-place Milwaukee Brewers, but after taking an early 7-0 lead on Wednesday, the Cubs were eliminated. only the second team since 1900 to score seven or more runs in the first inning, only to lose by at least that many.

“A bad end to not our best road trip,” said Cubs manager David Ross after the 15-7 loss.

The Brewers scored a run in the first, five more in the second and put in eight in the fourth – the last four of those runs came on a Willy Adames grand slam. Luis Urias then added a homerun in the sixth — his second of the game.

“I don’t know what to say,” Adames said. “This one was crazy.”

Cubs veteran pitcher Jake Arrieta was unable to hold onto the lead and was pulled after 1 inning. With the loss, the Cubs fell six games behind the Brewers after the two teams faced the NL Central for the first time a week ago. Milwaukee has won eight in a row, while Chicago has dropped its last six games after throwing a combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday.

“I think first place for September could go up and down,” said Cubs shortstop Javier Baez. “I’m not worried about that. Javy Baez isn’t worried about that. I don’t pay attention to that. We play against pretty good teams.”

The Cubs have had a brutal month, both in terms of traveling and playing elite opponents. The result was a 12-16 record and a franchise-worst (since 1900) .1875 batting average in a calendar month. They hit .188 in April 1944.

Biggest loss by team leading by 7 runs — in 40 seasons* Team Loss Opponent 1990 angels 13 brewers 2005 Devil Rays 9 Yankees 1999 Devil’s Rays 9 Native Americans 2021 cubs 8 brewers Phillies 2019 8 marlins *Over 16,000 cases of a 7-run lead — ESPN Statistics and Information en

Their current position in the leaderboard can determine the direction of the front office with a month to go before the trading deadline. Ross knows the Cubs have something to prove to Team Brass. They have over 10 players who will become free agents after this season.

“The key is that we represent a winning product and something that can win a division and go into the playoffs and do something special,” Ross said.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have the largest lead of any top-ranked baseball team this season. According to ESPN’s odds tracker, they had a 4.7% chance of winning Wednesday’s game after the first inning, but that rose to 99% by the start of the fifth.

“That’s why we love the game, at least on this side right now,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “You get into this series and sweeps change the landscapes pretty quickly. It can change the other way just as quickly.”

The Cubs are in rare company. On April 26, 1976, the Giants scored seven runs in the first inning and also lost 15-7.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, there have been 8,691 instances in the past 20 seasons of a team leading by seven runs at any point in a game. Coming in on Wednesday, only two of those teams had lost by more than eight points. Now there are three.

“If you go to the bullpen in the second or third inning, it’s going to be hard to win those games,” Ross said.

As the calendar shifts to July, Milwaukee appears to be in charge of the NL Central, but Counsell warns of patience for a long season.

“Nothing has been decided,” he said. “If you give yourself some room, you give yourself a little room for mistakes. We know there are still a huge number of games. Nothing happened this week. We have to keep playing good baseball.”

According to research by Elias Sports Bureau, Brewers rookie Aaron Ashby is the first starter since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893 to pitch less than one inning and allow at least seven runs in his MLB debut. Ashby was pulled after an inning, while the Cubs sent 12 men to the plate. It turned out to be not enough offensive for the visitors.