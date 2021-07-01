iB Cricket – scores a stunning six – VRPocuso

Sport is one of those universal activities that brings people together no matter where they come from, but some translate better around the world than others. Football (soccer) seems to have an almost universal appeal, but when was the last time you watched a cricket match? In fact, if you’re not a fan, do you know how it’s played or what’s left? Well, if you’ve ever been intrigued by the game of cricket, you’ll want to take a look at iB Cricket by ProYuga, one of the best cricket titles currently available for both beginners and veterans.

Currently in Early Access to Steam for PC VR headsets, iB Cricket assumes you know nothing about the sport from the start. This is really refreshing because some sports titles give you an overview of the controller and that’s about it. iB Cricket feels more like a VR experience created by cricket fans who want you to fall in love with the game as much as they do, going through the basics of the sport with how-to videos that filled in a few black spots for this player. If you’re familiar with cricket, you can easily skip all the intro stuff and get straight into the extensive gameplay selection on offer.

And it’s very comprehensive, even for an Early Access title. There are plenty of gameplay options, from just starting with a few overs in Quick Play to trying some of the more specific skill challenges, there’s a dizzying array (day/night, ground type, stadiums, bats) that will keep you busy for hours. can entertain. One of the best places to start is the Coaching option if you are brand new to the sport. Here you will learn the different defensive and attacking moves to score and score well. At this stage you are absolutely right if you think iB Cricket is as close to a professional cricket simulator as you could get in VR, teaching you where to look and how to hit the ball for maximum power.

After each hit you get statistics about what you did wrong and how you can improve. It all worked exceptionally well, it actually did what it claimed to do, someone who could only hit the ball in one direction took the semblance of control and chose where the ball should go.

Which was a particularly good showcase for iB crickets mechanics and physics. Being a cricket game you can always hold a bat in your hand whether hitting a ball or pressing the big fat menu buttons which is a nice touch. So you can do away with the second controller and get into the feel of the gameplay by using both hands on one controller. If you happen to be an HTC Vive owner with the normal Vive controllers, then iB Cricket fits exceptionally well thanks to the longer handle design.

The bat swing feels natural with no noticeable lag and for that extra bit of immersion there’s a suitable thud when the bat is knocked to the ground. If you play against the AI ​​bowlers they will throw all kinds of spinning, fast and slow balls at you, which really shows the complexity of the sport.

However, iB Cricket is not a full-fledged cricket sim as that would be a bit impractical. It only supports room-scale gameplay and all you do is bat, there’s no bowling or fielding here. Likewise there is no running so be careful and let new players give it a try, the last thing you want them to do is run for a wicket and hit a wall! Overall runs are wisely scored by the distance the opponent has to run and the time it takes, which works well enough.

visual iB Cricket looks good enough with the stadiums providing that grand sense of opportunity. Player models are also fairly well detailed and the bowlers play their part by varying their lead – although there were a couple of occasions where a longer run would turn into an anti-gravity hovering over the ground, which was funny. The commentary is also quite disturbing as it’s clearly just a robotic AI voice giving you rather bland feedback, giving a rather stale atmosphere. Some real voice acting would go a long way in enhancing that sense of immersion and presence.

Most importantly though iB Cricket was much nicer than expected. All the core mechanics seemed very well tuned with no noticeable bugs or glitches that suddenly ruin the gameplay. It may still be in Early Access, but it has all the makings of a true cricket simulator, potentially turning a few gamers into fans. You have a ton of options to play with and unlock, plus there’s even a demo so you can give it a try and see what this cricket game is all about