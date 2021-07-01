Columbia announces plans for new tennis center

NEW YORKColumbia University has officially released plans to build a new state-of-the-art Columbia Tennis Center, Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Peter Pilling announced today. Views of the new facility can be viewed via this link.

The new facility will open in the fall of 2022 and will be built on the same site as the current Dick Savitt Tennis Center, in Columbia’s Baker Athletics Complex (218this & Broadway in Manhattan), and overlooking the Hudson and Harlem Rivers. When completed, the two-story, multi-level, 65,000-square-foot tennis facility will feature 12 tennis courts, including six indoor and six outdoor courts on the main level. The building will also house varsity tennis programs as well as locker rooms, office suites for coaches, training facilities and a team lounge. Over 350 seats with backrests for excellent viewing and a video board for fans.

Construction of the facility will begin in July.

“We are excited to begin construction on our new tennis facility,” said Pilling. “Upon completion of the building, our nationally ranked men’s and women’s tennis programs will move to one of the premier indoor and outdoor collegiate tennis facilities in the country. The new facility will provide our program with the added benefit of outdoor courts and allow us to host NCAA Championship events on campus. This exciting project will also benefit the community as we will continue to sell memberships. In addition, Columbia’s campus recreation programs, along with the local Inwood community and recreational groups, will also have access to the facility.”

“We want to thank all of our generous donors, including our men and women tennis alumni, who helped make this building a reality.”

Funding for the facility is provided entirely by donors to Columbia Athletics. The facility was recently approved at the Columbia University Board of Trustees meeting on June 12. The architect for the project is Perkins and Will and the design team is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Columbia Facilities will manage the project.

For the past 20 years, Columbia has participated in the current Dick Savitt Tennis Center, which houses six indoor courts under a sky dome. Pilling said Columbia will continue to honor Savitt, whose impact on the Columbia Tennis community “never ends.” He will be honored in the new building.

Once the building opens, the Columbia Tennis Center will be similarly operated. Memberships will be available and the facility will host sanctioned tournaments, competitions, mixers and instructional programs. The new center will also be available for use by alumni, faculty, staff, parents, students and anyone who works at any of Columbia’s affiliated hospitals.

“What a special moment for our tennis programs”, Columbia Head Women’s Tennis Coach Ilene Weintraub ‘ said 02CC. “We look forward to providing state-of-the-art training, recovery and learning spaces for our current players and many future generations of Columbia Lions. The women’s team achieved its first top-25 national ranking in 2020 and with the addition of our new tennis center, there is no limit to what we can achieve. I would like to personally thank all our alumnae and friends who have committed themselves to this incredible facility.”

“This extraordinary new home for Columbia Tennis is a lasting tribute to the visions and legacies of so many, especially Mr. Philip Milstein ’71 and Coach Bid Goswami, who have dedicated 37 years to creating a culture in which tennis is being used as a means to inspire young people to strive for more in their lives than they ever thought possible, both on and off the field,” said Howard Endelman ’87CC, the Bidyut K. Goswami Head Coach of Men’s Tennis and Director of Tennis Operations. “Our dedicated student-athletes are motivated by the privilege of representing our amazing university and every member of the ColumbiaTennis Family, past, present and future. Competition and training in this new facility will be an honor and a privilege, and I promise that our student-athletes will work very hard both on the field and in the classroom to be worthy of this amazing opportunity.”

During the build process and for the 2021-2022 academic year, the home leagues and practice venues for Columbia’s varsity tennis teams will be announced at a later date.

Columbia’s men’s tennis team has claimed each of its last six consecutive and 16 total Ivy League championships, has progressed to nine Sweet Sixteen appearances since 2014 (NCAA Outdoor and ITA Indoor Championships), and has a record 48-2 in the last 50 games against Ivy League opponents in the last seven seasons. The Columbia Women’s Team achieved its first national top-25 ranking in 2020, claiming the 2013 Ivy League championship, progressing to two NCAA championships, and winning back-to-back and four ECAC total championships.

The project marks the continuation of the university’s efforts to modernize and upgrade the Baker Athletics Complex over the past decade. In 2012, Columbia dedicated the award-winning Campbell Sports Center at the corner of 218this Street and Broadway, which is home to Lions track and field teams in addition to the athletic facilities at the Baker Athletics Complex. In 2014, Columbia unveiled Muscota Marsh, a popular scenic public green space for the Inwood community that continues to support the university. In February 2017, Columbia opened its Bubble at the Baker Indoor Practice facility, a Seasonal Air-Supported Structure (SASS) at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, which provides its varsity track and field teams with valuable indoor practice space during the winter months. In addition, Columbia Athletics has also upgraded each of its athletic fields with state-of-the-art surfaces, which are continually used by the university’s intramural program and the local New York City community.