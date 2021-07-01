Table tennis China sees another clean sweep, but challenges ahead





Table Tennis – 2019 World Table Tennis Championships – Hungexpo, Budapest, Hungary – April 28, 2019. Ma Long of China in action during his final match against Mattias Falck of Sweden. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File photo

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) – China will be bidding for a fourth clean set of table tennis medals at the Tokyo Olympics and despite some mixed performances leading up to the Games, it will come as a big shock if their paddlers aren’t back on the podium. The Asian powerhouse has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded in the sport since being added to the program at the 1988 Games, including all eight women’s singles titles. Four of the top five men in the world are Chinese, as are six of the top seven women. Ma Long returns to defend his singles title with world number one Fan Zhendong, who was also selected in the event. Rio women’s champion Ding Ning has retired and paved the way for world number one Chen Meng and number 3 Sun Yingsha. In singles, host Japan appears to be the biggest threat with the world’s number two, Mima Ito, determined to end China’s dominance in women’s singles and Tomokazu Harimoto in hopes of making a splash in the singles. men’s singles. Germany’s Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov are aiming for gold in men’s singles, but a podium finish seems their best hope, while Taiwanese mixed doubles Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching appear to be the biggest challenge for a Chinese clean sweep. However, the build-up to the Games was not smooth sailing for China, with both Ma and Chen losing to teammates in domestic competitions. In the mixed doubles, Olympic tied Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin also lost. Of the five events the six Olympic athletes played, they won only two. However, the president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, Liu Guoliang, said it was “a good thing” to make up for their mistakes before the Games. “It will help us better plan the next training session and make more specific plans when preparing for the Games,” Liu told Xinhua News in May. On July 24, a new mixed doubles table tennis program starts, with 16 pairs competing for the first gold. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

