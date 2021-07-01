‘It pains me to see a player getting tired after bowling just 4 overs’: Kapil Dev on India’s lack of all-rounders | Cricket





One of the many debates that have arisen after India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final is a possible lack of fast bowling all-rounders in India. This first picked up steam after former cricketers felt India was missing a trick by adding Ravindra Jadeja to the Playing XI, while Shardul Thakur could have been an ideal mix. Without Hardik Pandya in the squad for the England tour, Thakur was the only real fast bowler to bat, but he was also left out of the preliminary 15-man squad for the WTC final. Apart from fast bowling all-rounders, India currently lacks a real player who can contribute both with bat and ball, except for Jadeja and the Pandya brothers. Jadeja may be the number 1 ranked Test all-rounder in the world, but after him, the stock seems somewhat weak. Even the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka isn’t exactly rich in all-rounders. A country that once produced one of the best all-rounders ever in Kapil Dev, why is it currently struggling to find a true match winner who can contribute with both bat and ball, such as Ben Stokes or Kyle Jamieson? Hear for yourself from the 1983 World Cup winning captain. Also read | Injured Shubman Gill could miss England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran likely in main squad: Report “What I feel is if you play 10 months of intense cricket in a year, you get more injured. And cricket these days is very basic, batsmen want to bat and bowlers want to bat. In our time we had to do everything” Today’s cricket is so changed. Sometimes I think it’s sad to see a player get tired after bowling only four overs and I’ve heard they can’t bowl more than three or four overs,” Kapil said in a discussion with India Today. Also read | IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal shares stunning view from hotel room during quarantine, post goes viral Recognizing how much the game has evolved since the time Kapil stopped playing, the former India captain, not dwelling on good and evil, believes that in demanding times like today it is not possible to play all the time. But that said, the reason why India’s 1983 World Cup winning team had so many all-rounders is because there was no workload limitation, while the concept of ‘workload management’ takes great precedence today. “I remember in our day I won’t say if it’s right or wrong, not even the last player to come out to bat, we would throw at least 10 overs at them. That mentality should be there and that helps build muscle. Today maybe those four overs are enough for them, so we feel our generation is feeling a little strange,” Kapil noted.

