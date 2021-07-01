Mark Twain High School Hosts Youth Soccer Camp | Sport

CENTER, Mo. Mark Twain High School will host a youth soccer camp for kids in second through sixth grade on July 19-20.
The two-day football camp lasts from 19-20 July from 18:30 to 20:00 and is free.
Parents can take their children to the Mark Twain football field approximately 15 minutes before the camp starts.
The whole focus of (the youth soccer camp) will get them excited about soccer and learning some basic soccer skills, said Mark Twain soccer head coach Austin Leake. That’s the goal, to let them have some fun.
Young, ambitious football players get the chance to learn from high school students like quarterback Payton Hawkins, running back Lakoda Preston and defenseman Landon Moss.
Leake, the high school coaching staff and the youth soccer coaches will help organize the camp, but will give the high school players the responsibility of directing the drills.
Have high school students in those position groups lead the drills for whatever the youth soccer campers want to do, Leake said. I will supervise it and have some high school students do the exercises. I think the kids will love seeing the high school students they come up with to work with them.
Leake plans to keep soccer camp simple and focus on the basics, rather than learning plays or schedules.
It will be more about learning the basics of the game, Leake said. How to catch the ball well and how to throw a football. We’ll probably put them in multiple positions because at their age you never know. The largest child may later turn out to be the smallest child and vice versa.
The youth soccer camp will mainly be all about building excitement for the sport with the kids.
The goal is to let them have some fun, Leake said. That’s why I keep it an hour and a half shorter every night. I think if you take that much further with young children, you lose their attention span and their enjoyment of the activity.
As Leake begins his first season as head coach of the Tigers, it also gives him the opportunity to push the community to get behind the football program.
Leake is also a Mark Twain graduate, who played wide receiver, tight end and defense back for the Tigers from 2006-09.
I’m sure it will be exciting to learn more about (some of the younger brothers and cousins of current players), Leake said. I am sure I will see many parents and relatives I know from the past in the area. So I’m excited to be around for it.
