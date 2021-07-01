The NBA champion could literally be the last team standing

In a league where championships are often used to define a player’s legacy, it’s important to check that box. But the many injuries that have struck down some of the post-season’s most high-profile competitors will inevitably raise the question of whether some people will give this year’s title the dreaded asterisk treatment as a symbol of a flawed championship. Former coach Phil Jackson once described the San Antonio Spurs Championship in 1999 that came after a shortened regular season, like an asterisk. The Houston Rockets, two championships from the 1990s, one while Michael Jordan was retired, and the other months after his return late in the regular season is often thought of in the same way.

Playing this season through the pandemic has presented a host of challenges, and the physical and emotional toll on everyone involved has been enormous, Tim Frank, an NBA spokesperson, said in a statement. While injuries are unfortunate, especially so deep into the playoffs, they are a reality of our game every year. Just like last season, this season’s eventual winner will have overcome a tremendous amount of adversity and proved to be a worthy champion.

Other league figures are already disproving the chatter as well.

No asterisks, said Stan Van Gundy, who was recently fired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The challenges of the past two seasons may have been different from previous seasons, but the Lakers last year and whoever wins this year has handled those challenges better than anyone else. Champions without stars.

There has been heated debate for months about the blame for a shortened off season and a compressed injury rate schedule. Several team officials and players, most notably Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, have attributed this season’s injury wave to the rigors of successive tax seasons. The decision to play out the 2019-20 schedule in a limited-access bubble environment at Walt Disney World in Florida due to the pandemic imposed many physical and mental health issues on players. Then, just 72 days after the Lakers won the championship in Miami, this season began.