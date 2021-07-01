Sports
The NBA champion could literally be the last team standing
The Milwaukee Bucks were making a comeback on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, who were without their best player, Trae Young. With the Bucks two games ahead of one in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final series, a win would have put the franchise on the cusp of reaching its first NBA final since 1974.
Then a nightmare scenario unfolded in the third quarter: Bucks star and one of the league’s top players, Giannis Antetokounmpo, landed awkwardly while trying to dunk down an alley and crumpled to the ground, clutching his left knee and writhing in pain. . He limped off the field with the help of his brother and teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and did not return.
The Bucks lost the game and it’s not clear if Giannis Antetokounmpo, who the team says has a hyperextended left knee, will return during the series. More than that, Antetokounmpos’ injury exacerbated the discouragement of NBA fans who continue to hope an injury wave among the league’s biggest stars will subside, underscoring questions about what it will mean for a team to emerge as champions from a weakened field. come.
A record nine All-Stars have already missed at least one game this postseason, and the number will rise if Antetokounmpo is unable to play in Thursday’s Game 5 in Milwaukee. The absences sidelined the league’s most popular players when the NBA had the biggest spotlight. They have also opened the door for a fledgling Hawks team to make an unexpected championship run, despite not being widely regarded as a top team for the season.
In a league where championships are often used to define a player’s legacy, it’s important to check that box. But the many injuries that have struck down some of the post-season’s most high-profile competitors will inevitably raise the question of whether some people will give this year’s title the dreaded asterisk treatment as a symbol of a flawed championship. Former coach Phil Jackson once described the San Antonio Spurs Championship in 1999 that came after a shortened regular season, like an asterisk. The Houston Rockets, two championships from the 1990s, one while Michael Jordan was retired, and the other months after his return late in the regular season is often thought of in the same way.
Playing this season through the pandemic has presented a host of challenges, and the physical and emotional toll on everyone involved has been enormous, Tim Frank, an NBA spokesperson, said in a statement. While injuries are unfortunate, especially so deep into the playoffs, they are a reality of our game every year. Just like last season, this season’s eventual winner will have overcome a tremendous amount of adversity and proved to be a worthy champion.
Other league figures are already disproving the chatter as well.
No asterisks, said Stan Van Gundy, who was recently fired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The challenges of the past two seasons may have been different from previous seasons, but the Lakers last year and whoever wins this year has handled those challenges better than anyone else. Champions without stars.
There has been heated debate for months about the blame for a shortened off season and a compressed injury rate schedule. Several team officials and players, most notably Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, have attributed this season’s injury wave to the rigors of successive tax seasons. The decision to play out the 2019-20 schedule in a limited-access bubble environment at Walt Disney World in Florida due to the pandemic imposed many physical and mental health issues on players. Then, just 72 days after the Lakers won the championship in Miami, this season began.
League officials have countered this by insisting that injury rates have remained consistent with past seasons, without revealing the methodology or specific details behind the data. As the losses of big players pile up, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, the question arises of what it means to win in a year like this, when so many stars are missing. Even Young, the star of Antetokounmpos in the Eastern Conference final, has been hurt: he was sidelined for Game 4 due to a bruise to his right foot caused by accidental contact with an umpire. It is not clear when or if he will return.
I mean, to me a champion is a champion, Enes Kanter, a 10-year NBA veterans center who spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, said in a text message. It doesn’t matter if it’s the NBA bubble or the injuries or anything like that.
The missing stars fuel debates about the season that could have been. Last year there were doubts whether a champion would even be crowned because of the pandemic. Something else is at stake this season: Injuries derailed a potential juggernaut of all-time talent (Nets), a breakthrough for budding stars (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics; Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets) and an opportunity on redemption for the highest-seeded Utah Jazz after last year’s first-round disappointment (Mike Conley). There was also James’ hunt for a fifth championship ring, which would have tied him with Kobe Bryant and brought him closer to Michael Jordan’s six more fodder for fights over who is the greatest player in league history.
In the Western Conference finals, Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers’ best player, would miss his eighth game in a row on Wednesday night, losing his team to the Phoenix Suns after spraining his right knee. The Clippers, trailing 3-2 in the series, are another team chasing justification after a playoff collapse last year. They can still get it, but the team faces big opportunities.
The top player injury bug started in the regular season and carried over to the playoffs. The Jazzs Donovan Mitchell missed the last 16 games of the regular season and the Utahs playoff opener against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a sprained right ankle, before coming back to help the Jazz win the series. The Celticss Brown missed the end of the regular season and the teams’ first round against the Nets due to a torn ligament in his left wrist. One of the major injuries was Murray, the novice shooting guard for Denver Nuggets, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee in April and was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Team training staffs have long struggled to definitively attribute injuries to overuse, but the relentless wave of underweight players going under has increased pressure on the NBA to provide more evidence that, even with less travel, this condensed season schedule won’t work. injury accelerator. Nets guard James Harden, for example, started the season in Houston in bad shape and then started playing tough minutes for the Nets, making it harder to determine what caused the hamstring injury that made him one of the nine All-Stars. miss at least one game during the playoffs.
Young, Antetokounmpo and others like the Nets Kyrie Irving, who sprained his ankle, were injured by the kind of unfortunate landings inevitable in basketball. Still, several of the injuries players have sustained, the kinds of injuries that medical experts often attribute to overuse and insufficient recovery time, are conditions many teams feared from the moment the league and players’ union agreed to play between December 22 and May 16. squeeze out a schedule of 72 games. scheduled to finish just before the Tokyo Olympics next month.
These have all created ripple effects that will affect the competition for years to come, especially depending on who wins the championship.
Chris Paul, the 36-year-old All-Star point guard for the Phoenix Suns in search of his first championship ring, missed the first two games of the Western Conference final after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. It may be an unfair burden, but a win in the Finals would cement Paul’s place as one of the best point guards in NBA history. Without one, as players like Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, John Stockton and Karl Malone have seen, many will always view his RSS as incomplete.
The decision to start the season so soon after the last one ended, and to play it within the tight five-month window, wasn’t just a league decision. It is made in collaboration with the players and their union. Both the league and its players would generate an estimated $500 million in television and other revenue from starting the season when it did rather than with fewer games in mid-January. But it has been a bumpy year, with dozens of games being rescheduled due to Covid-19 related health protocols, leading to teams playing more games late in the season with tight turnaround times.
What’s clear: Injuries have impacted these playoffs non-stop. Every season, and every postseason, has an injury component, but there’s a growing sense that the next NBA champion will have had more luck than good. The trophy can go to the healthiest team instead of the best.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/sports/basketball/nba-injuries-giannis-antetokounmpo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
