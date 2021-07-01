Five wicketkeeper batsmen with the most sixes in T20I cricket





We’ve seen teams in the longest format include specialist wicketkeepers and don’t expect much from him in the batting department. It is always considered a plus if the wicketkeeper can also hit well. However, in T20I format, hitting the wicketkeeper is paramount. If he can hit sixes at will, it’s always good for the team. In this article we will list five players with the most T20I sixes as wicketkeepers. 5. MS Dhoni – 52 Former Indian captain MS Dhoni played a total of 98 T20I matches. He scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, including 2 fifties in his career. The wicketkeeper batsman hit a total of 52 sixes and 116 fours in his career. Quinton de Kock – 55 South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is in fourth place in this list. He has amassed 1,327 runs in 47 innings with an average of 31.59 and a strike rate of 138.08. He has 55 sixes and 135 fours to his credit in T20Is. 3. Brendon McCullum – 58 Former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum was one of the most aggressive players in T20I history. He scored 1352 runs as wicketkeeper in T20Is at an average of 37.55. He hit 1 century and 9 fifties in the career of 20-somethings. He hit 58 sixes and 124 fours in T20I cricket. 2. Mohammad Shahzad – 72 Afghan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad is joint first in this tally. He scored 1918 runs in 64 innings with an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 134.59. Shahzad has reached 1 century and 12 half century so far. He has 72 sixes and 214 fours to his name in T20 cricket. 1. Jos Buttler – 72 Jos Buttler was outstanding for the England team in T20Is. He scored 1,683 runs as wicketkeeper in 60 innings with an average of 34.34 and a strike rate of 141.78. Buttler has hit 13 fifties in T20Is so far, breaking 72 sixes and 144 fours in the shortest format.

