Purdue Football Recruiting: The 2022 recruiting class is back on track

The rumors of the death of the Purdues 2022 class were greatly exaggerated (mainly by me). Over the past week, Purdues’ revamped coaching staff has attracted some solid mid-level talent. On paper, none of the recent pledges are program-changing guaranteed contributors, but neither have they been reached by a desperate staff. 90% of teams in the country would like to add the talent that Purdue has theoretically added to the 2022 recently.

Kyle has done a great job giving you player profiles in my absence (he does a great job when I’m actually working). I’ll have more to add individual players later, but I’m interested in the reasons behind Purdues recruiting a resurgence in June. I’ve been critical of recruiting Jeff Brohm and companies in the past, but I love what they have at the moment.

The Brohm Effect

Some of the early shine of the Brohm era has been tarnished over the past two seasons, but don’t let that twist, Jeff Brohms’ offense is still a draw for Purdue recruiting. Brady Allen’s commitment was great for the Boilermakers and directly linked to the Brohmfense.

Coach Brohm also played a pivotal role in the recruitment of New Jersey’s Massive Offensive Lineman Andre Oben. Brohm played with Andres’ dad, former NFL offensive tackle Roman Oben, in Louisville, and that certainly didn’t hurt Purdues chances. Brohm’s Louisville bands provided Purdue with some of their best talent early on in his tenure. That pipeline has dried up over the past few classes, but bringing in Oben in 2022 is a big addition to a position Purdue struggled with in the Brohm era.

Mark Hagan – Game Changer

If Purdue and Jeff Brohm are able to turn this around, look back at the addition of Mark Hagan as the turning point. I firmly believe in this.

Coach Hagan opened up the once prolific pipeline from Texas to West Lafayette that helped build Purdue during the Tiller years. Defensive linemen Nic Caraway and JP Deeter wouldn’t be in the game without Hagan stalking his former recruiting grounds in Texas. Purdue’s ability to recruit Texas defensive players and Coach Hagan’s arrival at Purdue is no accident.

The special couple

I’m not sure there’s a more unlikely recruiting duo on the Purdue staff than running back coach Chris Barclay and offensive line coach Dale Williams, but they’re on what I can only imagine as a Tommy Boy-esque recruiting tour of Ohio and some nice talents have come in. Coach Barclay is listed as the primary recruiter and Coach Williams is listed as the secondary recruiter for the two new Ohio commits.

Williams has done well in Ohio (on paper), with guys like Dontay Hunter and Kyle Joringan. Linking him to coach Barclay has worked surprisingly well. Kentrell Marks has a serious advantage and is the type of back I’ve been thirsty to see in Brohms’ offense. Terence Thomas is another Barclay/William collaboration that I find intriguing. Hes is currently listed as a wide receiver, but could just as easily play defensively back in college.

New recruiters step opping

Ryan Wallace was brought into the program as an offense/special teams assistant, with a focus on the tight finishing position. He is listed as the primary recruiter for Charlie Kenrich, a tight end/h-back recruit in 2022. Kenrich is Wallaces’ first win as primary recruiter, and he is a solid prospect from Ohio. That should bode well for a Purdue staff that is a bit one-dimensional in terms of recruiters.

Purdues special teams coach Marty Biagi has solid ties between Texas and Louisiana and used those ties to help close Roman Pitre. He’s not listed as a primary or secondary recruiter, but if you want to know which coaches (or support staff) are involved with a recruit, their commitment tweet is a good indicator.

You will notice that Coach Biagi is mentioned in the tweet thread. That tells me he was an important part of bringing in Pitre, who I also like as a high-ranking recruit.

Speaking of a new recruiter on the ground, Justin Sinz appeared in Vince Carpenters’ offensive tweet, New Jersey’s pledge. Sinz is in his first season as Assistant Director of Football Recruiting and already seems to be paying off.

General

It’s too early to celebrate, but the 2022 class is looking better than I expected. I’ve been encouraged to see some of the younger assistants get into the recruiting game, which should benefit Purdue in the long run. Of course, this all depends on Purdues 2021 performance on the pitch, but it was a solid June for the coaching staff.