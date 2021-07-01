WNY’s Best Tennis Player Returns to Lakewood | News, Sports, Jobs

Jimmy Arias is without a doubt the best tennis player in Western New York.

The Grand Island native peaked at number 5 in the world in 1984 and had one of the greatest forehands in tennis. He will make his third trip to the Lakewood YMCA for a clinic and exhibit on July 10. Arias started playing tennis at 5 a.m. when his father, Antonio, was playing tennis with a friend in Delaware Park.

“My dad and his boyfriend weren’t very good, so I was the ball boy running around and collecting the balls for them,” said Arias. “Since they couldn’t hold a rally, my dad started feeding me balls and realized he was going to let me play tennis.”

As a 5-year-old, using a Dunlop Maxply Fort wooden adult tennis racket, Arias started taking up the sport, playing 10 sets a day at Tonawanda High School with friends, really improving his skills. During the winter months in Buffalo, Jimmy began playing at the Buffalo Tennis Center, later known as the Buffalo Recreation Center.

This massive building was once an aircraft factory for Curtiss-Wright and then Bell Aircraft during World War II. Arias was definitely a natural at the sport and he had very few private lessons. Instead, his father took it upon himself to teach him. They bought Ed Faulkner’s Tennis: How to Play it, How to Teach it. This book contained frame-by-frame photos of all tennis strokes, and Arias formed the basis of his game.

However, his father made an adjustment to the forehand that would change the battle forever. Antonio Arias was a Cuban refugee who settled in Buffalo and worked as an electrical engineer. This scientific approach led him to develop Jimmy’s large forehand with increased racket blade speed.

“It was a little different from the book,” arias said, “but he wanted me to hit harder than everyone else.”

Arias also noted that not only did the book, or his father, help achieve his goals, it was the community.

“The entire tennis community in Buffalo has been amazing to me on so many levels,” said Arias. “When I was 8 or 9, the best players still played with me, even if they were better than me. It didn’t take long for me to catch up, but the fact that they wanted to was great.”

By the time Arias was 11, he had Rev. Heatherington, the best player in Buffalo at the time, defeated on red clay at the Buffalo Tennis Club. Arias said he felt a little bad knowing Heatherington didn’t play well that day, but after this defeat there was no doubt about Arias’ ability.

A few years later, after playing tournaments in the three-state area, including one he won at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Lakewood, Arias moved to Nick Bollettieri’s new tennis academy in Bradenton, Florida. Here Arias played with some of the best juniors of his time. All this playing has really grown his game and then, at the age of 16, he turned pro.

During his professional career, Arias won five singles titles, reached the US Open semifinals in 1983 and won the French Open Mixed Doubles in 1981 with Andrea Jaeger. Once he retired, he did TV commentary for networks like ESPN, Rogers Sportsnet and Tennis Channel. He still works with Tennis Channel, where he broadcasts matches and provides pre- and post-match analysis.

However, Arias’ latest role is the tennis director of the IMG Academy in Bradenton. IMG is the continuation of Bollettieri’s academy, so this new job in 2018 was really a homecoming for Arias. At IMG he had the opportunity to work with many emerging players. Most are younger kids trying to get into a Division I college program. Arias also has the opportunity to work with tour players. One notable player with a local connection is Jessie Pegula. Jessie is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills and Sabers and are currently number 26 in the world. Arias really enjoyed working with her and said it’s possible she could win a major in the current landscape. Arias also jokingly stated that he is concerned that she could take his place as the greatest player to ever come out of WNY.

Jokes aside, though, that connection was a welcome one for Arias, as he said he misses Buffalo, especially the people and the food, and although he now lives in Sarasota, he hasn’t converted to being a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

“I still support the bills”, said Arias, who is definitely still a Western New Yorker at heart.

Arias returns to WNY on July 10 when he makes an appearance at the Lakewood YMCA.

There will be a children’s clinic (8:30am), adult clinic (10:30am), lunch (12:15pm) and finally an exhibition match, including Arias, Joe Demarco, Lee Nickell and Ethan Nittolo at 1: 30 p.m. Call the Lakewood YMCA at 716-763-0303 for more information.