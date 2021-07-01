Favorite Nassau Coliseum Memories – Lighthouse Hockey

The Nassau Coliseum had its second farewell game last week when the Islanders overcame a 2-0 deficit to force Game 7 when Anthony Beauvilliers OT winner drove the Coliseum crowd to a frenzy.

But will we have a third farewell match? It looks like the Colosseum will have more goodbyes than The Who has had. During Lou Lamoriello’s season-end media availability, the reigning two-time General Manager of the Year put an end to that dream as he expects the team to start on the road, with an anticipated western trip. The opening date of the UBS Arena is a moving target, according to Lamoriello.

I’m glad they’re not going with the Colosseum. There was no better way to shut down an arena like the islands did last week, with the exception of winning a Stanley Cup, of course. It was my favorite Colosseum memory, along with pretty much everyone in the arena who didn’t witness a Stanley Cup game.

As I was singing Lets Go Islanders walking out of the Old Barn, I was thinking about some of my favorite Islander Coliseum memories. However, some of my most memorable Colosseum moments weren’t playoff OT winners (I’ve omitted those from this list) or wins against the Rangers. A sold-out Colosseum did not witness some of these moments. Every fan has these moments. I wanted to share some of mine.

November 19, 1985 – Islanders beat Flyers, 8-6

My very first Islander game! I couldn’t remember the exact date or score but remembered the Islanders scored a lot of goals, it was a high scoring game and they were playing Philly. Thanks HockeyReference.com for the details. My two favorite players, Mike Bossy and Pat LaFontaine, both scored. I still have the yearbook that I got at the competition at my mother’s house.

April 14, 1993 – Islanders defeat Devils, 8-4

Pierre Turgeons’ hat-trick on the night of the fans’ appreciation spanned his magical regular season as the 1992-92 Lady Bing winner finished with 58 goals. The Islanders took third place in the Patrick Division. That race was the first time I rode to the Colosseum. That match was the first time I honked to the Lets Go Islanders song. I didn’t have to tell my mom or whoever drove it to do it.

The fan appreciation giveaway was something I still have to this day, an Islanders travel trophy. Its use has changed over the years, first as a real mug, then as a pencil/pen holder and now to its current use, a coin jar.

The mug lettering still cracks me up after all these years. I’m not sure why they didn’t just start with the Islanders text right under the logo instead of under the sponsorship. But hey, the Michelin Man is cool!

The 1993 playoff run to the Wales Conference Finals was magical. The Islanders played eight games at the Colosseum on that run, of which I was lucky enough to attend five.

January 7, 1994 – Islanders beat Flames, 6-2

This game was a potentially life-changing moment. Not because Turgeon scored two goals and provided an assist, which helped my fantasy team, it was the night I was to meet my future wife, Jodi. We would meet through some of our common few who also attended the match. A few hours before game time I get a call from a friend who tells me that Jodi has a fever and won’t come. Disappointed, I ask my friend for the Jodis number and call her. After almost two hours on the phone, with the Islanders not involved, I put on my Marty McInnis jersey and went to the game.

I still wonder what would have happened if she had come to the game. I probably would have ignored her for the entire game as the Isles beat up the Flames. What about breaks? A perfect time to get to know someone, no, would have been waiting for the bathroom online.

I met Jodi two days later and I am about to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary.

February 25, 1994 – Islanders beat Flyers, 2-0

Well, I finally got Jodi to compete. During school presidential week, I took her to her very first hockey game. She witnessed one of Ron Hextall’s five shutouts during the season. The shutout wasn’t enough to convince her to become hockey, or rather a sports fan. God knows I tried.

October 3, 2009 – Penguins beat Islanders 4-3 in a shootout

The John Tavares era begins! That wasn’t the only reason this match was memorable, it was the way I got my ticket. My friend, Steve, was the Islanders graphics coordinator on MSG Plus for the 2008-09 season. I met him when I started working for MLB Network in 2009. He shared stories of his time with the islanders and revealed the affectionate nickname CEO Garth Snow called him, meat.

While we were at work one night, Steve told me he had two tickets to the season opener if I wanted to go with him. I immediately said yes. How could I pass up the opportunity to watch John Tavares, the future of the franchise, someone who would lead the Islanders to their fifth Stanley Cup and spend his entire career on the island, play his first NHL game.

Steve said he would meet him at the Colosseum around 5pm or so. When I got there I waited for him for a few minutes and when he arrived we went to the press entrance. The security guard asked us for our IDs and Steve said we picked up tickets from Garth Snow. We waited a few minutes and were allowed in. Normally tickets would just be left at the will call window. But Garth wanted to give Steve another chance. The tickets were in an Islanders envelope with one word, meat. After talking for a minute or two we left and I said I liked you and thanks for putting Tavares up. The tickets were great, about ten rows up from where Tavares scored his first NHL goal.

December 29, 2009 – Islanders beat Blue Jackets 2-1 in a shootout

Why would a midweek match-up between two struggling teams be memorable? It was my oldest son, Zach’s first game. These tickets were also free. This time, however, they were not given to me by Garth Snow or any member of the organization, but by a voucher from the Top Ten Games in the History of New York Islanders DVD box set. I thought it would be the best way to take my five year old son to his first game without paying for tickets. If he got cranky or tired or wanted to leave because Jon Sim didn’t score, I ran out of money for the tickets. I fully expected the seats to be somewhere in the 300s. When I received them in the mail exactly two weeks after sending the voucher, I was surprised that the tickets were in section 104.

To his credit, he stayed awake, engaged, and enjoyed a victory in the islands. Rob Schremp scored the only goal for the Islanders in the regular season and Josh Bailey had the only goal for both teams in the shootout. A fan was born! After the past seasons, the Islanders need to update that DVD box set.

There were a few memorable things about being at Game 6 from last week. The first, a late June game rather than a concept party. Don’t get me wrong, the concept parties were fun. Players meet the Ice Girls and ride the mechanical bull. The win came with the prize, of course, but being able to close the Coliseum with my mother, who has taken me to so many games, as well as my two oldest children, three generations of Islanders fans, was something I will never forget.