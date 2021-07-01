UF lags behind in hunt for top prospects





June has been a whirlwind for college programs across the country, as it marked the first of the month to end with a period of dead recruitment that lasted a year and nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida and many other schools welcomed a flood of official visitors in June. But now another NCAA dead period begins on July 1 and lasts until the last weekend in July. The Gators seem to disappear for the best prospects on their plates. The weekend of June 4 was the biggest weekend for coach Dan Mullen and his coaching staff. They received 13 official visitors, including two Florida commits in quarterback Nick Evers and wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Some of the top names visiting the swamp that weekend included five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen, five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker, four-star cornerback Azareyeh Thomas, four-star runningback Omarion Hampton, four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell, four-star wide receiver Gentry Williams and four star defensive lineman Chris McClellan. Many of these prospects roam the top or near the top of Florida’s recruiting big board at their respective positions. Nolen named Florida its leader earlier this month. Stewart paid an official visit Texas after visiting Gainesville. In his Longhorns photo shoot, he was seen wearing a Florida wristband. The technical staff impressed Booker when the Gators found equipment to fit his little brother so he could enjoy the shoot too. They also fell significantly behind the other top recruits mentioned. However, most of these players have attended other programs and it felt like Florida had fallen behind in recruiting most of the prospects. Nolen’s family was delighted with their official visit to Michigan. Booker has visited Oregon, UGA, Alabama and Ohio State. He told 247Sports that he felt calm with the Bulldogs compared to his trips to Oregon and Florida. The IMG prospect has also made visits to the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes in recent weeks. Some of them have committed to another school or are preferred to another program that is not Florida. Campbell committed to Clemson on June 27. Thomas called the Gators the standard compared to future official visits. LSU vacated that bar during his official visit on the weekend of June 18. McClellan told Swamp247that Florida scored “very high” in its recruiting. After visiting Ohio State last weekend, the Gators and Buckeyes are the two best teams to beat right now. It’s not all bad news for Florida, though. The recruitment of many of these players will take a little more twists and turns and may not make a decision until Early Signing Day or National Signing Day. But it begs the question: has Florida let these players use their official visits to the Gators too soon?

