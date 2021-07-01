Strong Tigers win in Port Lincoln table tennis | Port Lincoln Times

PORT LINCOLN TABLE TENNIS

Tigers 10 (32) beats Croppos 2 (15)

A completely one-sided affair with Croppos’ Ben Southam who plays injured and even has to give up his last game of the evening. There was no way to cover this up, but it was a massacre.

Needing a fill-in, Tigers squeezed B player Cheryl King to play one of the games of her long career that just fell short of great player Angelika Sederstrom in five grueling sets.

King didn’t quite cause the boil, but certainly showed she is A-grade material. Sederstrom wins 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7.

The best thing for Croppos was Sederstrom, who was involved in her side’s two wins. Best for Tigers were Shane Stockham and Wade Gray, who went unbeaten.

Panthers 9 (30) beats Lions 3 (15)

In a change of order, Panthers’ Tim Palmer came in third and without a singles or doubles win this season, he finally took breakout victories albeit in both doubles matches, which is sure to boost confidence.

He lost his singles match to Jeff Bowers, but was sure to round the finish line in an entertaining match in which Bowers won 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7.

In the battle for number one, Daniel Challinger couldn’t do much wrong, no lucky nets or edges, it was just pure citation as he brought Lions Nathan Fong to the sword.

The next two sets were close and Fong even had Challinger at 10-8 with two serves to come, but DC kept strong by taking the next four points and winning the match in straight sets while playing in sweatpants.

Challinger took a 2-0 head-to-head season record over Fong, winning 11-2, 11-9, 12-10.

The best for Panthers was Challinger and for Lions Fong, Bowers and Ellen Challinger won one single each.

Special mention to Isaac Telfer who filled in the last two weeks for Panthers while Tyler Ebert was absent. Telfer played blind tonight by winning three of his four matches and playing incredible table tennis.

Gladiators 7 (26) beats Dodgers 5 (18)

Finally, a close match in the A class saw Gladiators sneak home with a win over a brave Dodgers side.

Dodgers were without their number one Darren Atkins, but he was replaced by recruit Lester Barnes, who proved his worth by winning both of his singles matches.

Gladiators loyal Joe Perone kept doing Joe Perone things by clearing everyone in his path and Vicki Mundy had to dig deep – thinking her younger opponent Serena Fong won 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11 – 8.

Slavko Kolega played a cracker to beat Gladiators Liam Kurovec 11-6, 12-10, 14-16, 11-7 and the combination of Gladiators’ Russell Fordham and Fong defeated the highly fancied Great Flinders veterans Barnes and Mundy in the best match of the night 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9.

The best thing for top team Gladiator was Joe Perone winning all four and for Dodgers, Barnes won three of the four games he played.

SINGLES: Jamie Crawford will face Ralph Sandford in the first round of the B-class singles. Photo: included

CROPPOS FINISH STRONG AGAINST TIGERS

Croppos 8 (25) beats Tigers 4 (17)

In fact, these two teams were dead by the end of the first round of singles and doubles, but from the halfway point it was a one-way street with Croppos clearing five of the next six games.

In a welcome return to table tennis, Jamie Crawford, Port Lincoln’s finest angler, brought out his unorthodox forehand and although he came up short against both Ralph Sanford and Gary Weetra, he played well enough to catch a glimpse of those creepy but effective high-rolling loop that gives opponents so much trouble.

Gary Weetra had had a six week winning streak and tonight he broke that barrier by winning three of his four games, well done to him and great to see some wins on the board.

The best for Croppos were Sanford, Weetra and Kiarna Vidovich, all of whom won three out of four and for Croppos, Bob Gibbes won three of his four matches.

Panthers 9 (32) beats Lions 3 (17)

The undefeated Panthers juggernaut kept going with a comfortable win over the Lions side, confirming their B-class favorite for 2021 glory.

As hard as the three Siviours + Pete Lee tried, the Panthers side was just too consistent across the board.

Panthers Lance Barnett took a tight win over Evan Siviour, winning 10-12, 11-3, 11-4, 10-12, 11-1 and in a blast of a match between the two sons of the above, James Siviour took five sets to knock out Jack Barnett and eventually win a tough match 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7.

The best thing for Panthers was that Lance and John Theakstone won all four of their games, while for Lions, James Siviour was the clear standout who won all three of his team’s games.

Dodgers 7 (24) beats Gladiators 5 (22)

In the closest draw of the round, there were two matches that could have turned the draw the other way.

Both were huge five-set singles wins for the Dodgers side. The consistency of Dodgers’ Leigh Povey ultimately proved too much for Dave Sherry, with Leigh trailing two sets to beat Sherry 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

In a battle of the veterans, Barry Hancock of Dodgers put down the wine just long enough to get the job done against Bill Broughton sneaking home 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5.

Best for Gladiators was Kynan Vidovich hitting three out of four and for Dodgers it was vintage Hancock taking all four wins out of his four games, he wasn’t afraid to tell you how well he played after a few sorbets.

With school holidays over the next two weeks, PLTTA will be holding a double night at 7pm next Wednesday.