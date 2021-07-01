Minnesota Twins’ Josh Donaldson punches back at Lucas Giolito, defends ‘sticky’ comment

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson reacted sharply to Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito on Wednesday, a day after Giolito called him a “tease” and “classless” after the slugger appeared to yell, “No more tacky,” after a first inning home run in Tuesday-evening’s game.

“He called me a plague, didn’t he?” Donaldson said during a lengthy video conference with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “That’s fine. I almost take that as a compliment.

“He calls me classless? I didn’t think I showed him during the game. I talked to my couch. I didn’t pimp my home run. I didn’t talk to him, didn’t say anything.”

Donaldson is one of baseball’s most outspoken sluggers when it comes to pitchers using tacky substances, which the league recently started cracking down on. He said Giolito’s response to Donaldson’s post-homer comment spoke volumes.

“Obviously he took offense at what I said, which I think speaks more to the looming question going on, which is, did he use sticky stuff before all this happened?” said Donaldson. “If he wasn’t, he probably wouldn’t have cared about that comment.”

The feud began Tuesday night after Donaldson homered to Giolito. As he crossed the board, Donaldson rubbed his hands and was heard to say, “Hands are no longer sticky.” That was reason for Giolito to call him out after the game.

“He’s a goddamn pest,” Giolito said Tuesday night. “That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re going to talk, talk to my face.’

Donaldson said he sought out Giolito in the guaranteed rate parking lot after the White Sox’s 7-6 win. The Twins veteran was asked about that meeting on Wednesday.

“He didn’t really have much to say,” Donaldson said. “He said he hated me. I said, ‘So what? I’m on the other team. What do you care about me?’ I said, “I’m standing right in front of you. I’ll tell you what I think. What do you have to say about that?” And he had no response.”

Giolito gave up three runs on six hits and a six-inning walk to record his first win in a month.

Donaldson said he saw a difference in Giolito’s gear Tuesday night as the league inspects pitchers for foreign matter, including claims the Sox ace’s spin rates were lower.

“I didn’t see any swings and misses at fastballs yesterday where he normally gets swings and misses up there… That’s where you get that hopscotch effect from the spin rate,” Donaldson said. “The slider yesterday, he had a few swings and misses, but I hit one ball into right field from him and one ball into left field from him, it felt like I just missed and I felt like I had some pretty good passes gave it and I felt like some other guys were making some good swings on it.”

Donaldson was also angry with White Sox television analyst and former manager Ozzie Guillen, who suggested on a post-match show that Giolito should “drill” Donaldson with a pitch the next time they face each other.

“And I got Ozzie Guillen in the air saying, ‘I’d let one go, punch him in the ribs,'” Donaldson said. “Ozzie Guillen, you had a career of .700 OPS, man. You were a three-time All-Star and you had an OPS less than .700. My worst season in the major leagues is 150 points higher than that.

Donaldson added: “People need to start realizing – you’re talking about 95.98mph balls being thrown at people’s ribs and seeing guys from New York [Yankees] the same s— say about me? “Oh, hit him on the ribs.” Hey, I’m just trying to make the game fair. I didn’t make the rules.”

Donaldson added some fuel to the rivalry on Wednesday night. After he homered in his first at bat off White Sox starter Dylan Cease, he dropped his bat to the plate and took a moment to admire his shot before rounding the bases to a chorus of booing from Chicago fans.

The White Sox went on to win 13-3.

The teams conclude their series on Thursday and play again in Minnesota next Monday through Wednesday.