Otago Cricket ‘devastated’ as rising star Dean Foxcroft once again barred entry to New Zealand





Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images Dean Foxcroft strikes out for Otago against Canterbury at Hagley Oval in February 2020.

Otago Cricket says rising star Dean Foxcroft is distraught after being banned from entering New Zealand again, and insists it won’t give up on him to help him achieve his dream of Black Caps roster. The 23-year-old all-rounder remains stuck in his home country of South Africa after Immigration NZ turned down an application for an exemption from the border restrictions to allow him to return to New Zealand. Amid Covid-19, only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents have access. 1 NEWS The 37-year-old has not yet decided whether the World Test Final will be his last game, but feels he has something to offer. Foxcroft’s situation is in stark contrast to Japanese rugby player Kazuki Himeno who got a visa in January and played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby. READ MORE:

The former South Africa Under-19 representative played for Central Stags in 2018-19 and then for Otago the following season, as a qualifying player who pledged to qualify for Black Caps roster in the form of Neil Wagner and Devon Conway . But after returning to South Africa to take exams in March 2020, he was not allowed to return to New Zealand despite numerous application processes at Immigration NZ. His last appearance for the Volts was a Plunket Shield match in March 2020, his eighth in first-class cricket. Evan Barnes/Getty Images Otagos Dean Foxcroft throws an offspinner against his former team Central Stags in January 2020 in Nelson. Otago Cricket listed Foxcroft as one of 15 players offered a 2021-22 domestic contract but said in a statement Thursday that he would not be joining the team again this year. Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan said: We are devastated for Dean. He has made a formal commitment with the New Zealand cricketer to make himself available through the qualification process to play for the Black Caps, but due to current government restrictions, he is unable to return to the country to fulfill these commitments. He’s completely distraught, and so are we. Over the past 18 months we have done everything we can to get him back to Otago and at every turn our applications have been rejected. He sees himself as a New Zealander who wants to play for New Zealand one day. We will not give up Dean to achieve his goals. Foxcroft was one of Otagos’ key men in 2019-20, scoring 269 runs at 67.25 in the Twenty20 Super Smash and 406 runs at 50.75 in the one-day Ford Trophy. He told the Otago Daily Times in December when the teams from the West Indies and Pakistan were touring New Zealand: I know international cricket matches are good for the economy and for New Zealand cricket, but I would like get the same chance as them. In a way it feels unfair because I still pay rent, insurance and taxes, so I consider myself a Kiwi.

