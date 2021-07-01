Gilroy’s soccer star holds skills camp | Gilroy shipping





Jeff Garcia will return to Gilroy from July 8-9 to host a soccer camp for kids ages 5 to 17 at Kirigin Cellars. A four-time Canadian Football League All-Star, Garcia, a graduate of Gilroy High School and a graduate of San Jose State University, began his professional football career with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 1994. In 1999, Garcia made his National Football League debut with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, Garcia made three Pro Bowl appearances and led the team to the playoffs in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. Garcia went on to play with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and the Detroit Lions in 2005. In 2006, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, leading them to the playoffs and making his fourth made a Pro Bowl career. appearance. Garcia currently works as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area for the 49ers’ pre- and post-game show and lives in North San Diego with his four children. I am so excited to return to my hometown of Gilroy and to host the Jeff Garcia Football Camps, Garcia said. It’s all about motivating, inspiring and educating the youth of our community to be better leaders, better teammates, and the best contributors to society that they can be. We want to create a competitive environment and have a lot of fun, give the kids a chance to go out and be free to enjoy a great experience, especially after everything they’ve been through for the past year and a half. It’s time to be kids again, give back to the community and do it with a smile. Garcia said the weekend will mark the launch of his new foundation, Eyes Up, and present gifts to four learned athletes. The camp, hosted by Christopher Ranch and Greenwood Ford, will take place at Kirigin Cellars, 11550 Watsonville Road in Gilroy. Admission is $55 per participant. For a list of times and to register, go to jeffgarciafootball.com.

