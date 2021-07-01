College World Series 2021 – Mississippi State ends a 126-year title drought

OMAHA, Neb. — They lost a no-hitter in the eighth inning. Nobody cared.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs had competed in team sports for 126 years and had never won a national championship. But they were five outs away in the College World Series.

About 1% of the state of Mississippi had made the long trip to Omaha to bring the Bulldogs to victory, or at least chase away ghosts. There was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a white MSU polo and back-to-back cap, screaming like a college student, seven years away from the fall where he led an MSU soccer team that ranked #1 for a few weeks. There was four-time MLB All-Star Rafael Palmeiro, who was part of one of the top college baseball teams that never won a national championship, and captured the moment on his phone.

Palmeiro recently sidelined a few players and simply broke it out: “If you win, you are gods.”

The Bulldogs finally broke through on Wednesday night with a combined one-hitter from Will Bednar and Landon Sims to beat Vanderbilt 9-0 for the school’s first national title.

Their chances for history looked bleak just two days earlier, when Mississippi State lost 8-2 to the defending national champions on the opening night of the best-of-three championship series. But the Bulldogs stormed back and won their next two games with a combined score of 22-2.

“You lose the first game of the series,” said Coach Chris Lemonis, “and you sit there, and you know how badly our community, our school, our program wants this trophy.

“If you’re going to do something legendary for the first time, it’s going to have to be tough.”

2 Related

The game would be a pitching duel between Bednar and Vanderbilt flamethrower Kumar Rocker, an expected top pick in the MLB draw. But Rocker never got into a groove and he was chased in the fifth inning after 92 pitches and five runs.

No one knew what Bednar had left inside him, or if he would pitch at all. He worked on three days of rest and got off to a rocky start by walking three of his first five batters. But the sophomore right, who hit 15 in his CWS debut last week, settled in and retired 15 in a row.

He was about to be pulled after five innings, but insisted he still felt good. Bednar was 90 places after sixth and thought he could go longer. But the Bulldogs’ offense took the matter out of his hands when Logan Tanner and Kellum Clark hit home runs, giving Mississippi State a nine-run cushion.

Sims, who came in on Wednesday-evening with two saves and a win in the CWS, eliminated the Commodores in order with two strikeouts. After getting a flyout in the eighth, he worked Carter Young to a 3-2 count and threw a pitch under his knees. But Young chased it and slammed it into midfield.

“To be honest, the last thing I was worried about was giving up on a hit,” Sims said. “I just wanted to come in to cast. If they got a hit, they got a hit.”

Bednar is good friends with Sims, and when it was over on Wednesday night, he joked that he’d probably “break his chops tomorrow” about the no-hitter that never was. (There has never been a combined no-hitter in the CWS). But when the blow fell, Bednar cheered for Sims and shouted encouragement from the dugout.

“I really don’t care at this point,” Bednar said. “I’m over the moon.”

play 1:26 After pitching six no-hit innings in Mississippi State’s 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt to take the College World Series title, Will Bednar is all smiles.

A couple of dozen maroon-clad fans stormed onto the pitch and the players ran in a circle around the stadium and high-five their supporters. The Bulldogs knew what the championship meant to so many people. In Drew, Mississippi, it was a reprieve for farmers like Stafford Shurden, who were replanting their crops this week after a devastating flood.

Although he lives closer to Oxford, he identifies more with the state of Mississippi. And after MSU made it to the CWS Championship game in 2013 to lose to UCLA, Shurden promised himself that one day he would make Omaha to watch them play. Mother Nature had other plans, he said. Shurden hoped to jump off his tractor by early evening to watch the game.

“We are underdogs in every way,” he said. “Look at our team. They’re just a bunch of rags, and you gotta love that. They’re just having fun.”

The Bulldogs played for all the people who couldn’t be in Omaha. Lemonis lost his mother last fall and his father was unable to travel because he is ill and in hospital. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, as the crowd roared and decades of futility melted away, Lemonis finally packed it all.

“I turned to” [Kyle Cheesebrough], one of my coaches, who sat next to me,” Lemonis said. “We’ve both lost parents in the past year, and I turned to him and said, ‘Man, I hope they have a good seat tonight.'”

They played for all the alumni who had never made it this far. Late Wednesday night, Lemonis was reminded of their departure from CWS two years ago when veteran outfielder Jake Mangum collapsed in his post-game interview with reporters, sad to leave the program without a title.

“You’re going to bring the first national championship to this baseball program,” Mangum, who is now in the Mets’ farm system, told Lemonis. ‘That’s you. And it’s going to be great. I can’t wait to see it.’

They played to a fanbase that waited a lifetime to celebrate.

“I’m at the top of the world,” said outfielder Tanner Allen. “I couldn’t be happier for a team, a city, a fan base, the entire state of Mississippi. Except Oxford, of course.”