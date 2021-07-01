Memoirs of Hockey Legend Fred Sasakamoose Released

The expression at home is where the heart is definitely applied to Fred Sasakamoose.

He is remembered by many as a hockey star. He became the first player with treaty status to reach the National Hockey League, and went on to play 11 games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1953-54 season.

But by reading Sasakamoose’s memoir entitled Call Me Indian, released last month, readers are discovering that his life was about much more than hockey.

Toronto writer Meg Masters helped Sasakamoose write his memoirs. The book was completed before Sasakamoose, who was 86, died last November at a hospital in Prince Albert, Sask. of COVID-19 complications.

Sasakamoose was a survivor of a residential school. He served as the head of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation (formerly Sandy Lake Indian Band) in Saskatchewan after serving 35 years as a councilor for the First Nation. He was a strong supporter of youth sports. And in 2017 he became a member of the Order of Canada.

In the epilogue of Call Me Indian, Sasakamoose wrote about where his heart really lay.

Since I was taken away when I was seven, all I wanted to do was go home, be in the arms of this country, he wrote. As comfortable as I felt in Moose Jaw. As much as I dreamed of an NHL career. In Toronto, Chicago, New York, with all the lights and excitement. Toe to toe, on the mid-ice, looking my hockey heroes in the eye. Flying over the great ice while tens of thousands of people watched.

All this time, part of me was back here, in Sandy Lake. Back where my father and mother lived. Back where my moose held my hand during those long, quiet walks. I always felt like this place was waiting for me. Always.

Sasakamoose wrote that he doesn’t remember much of what happened on the day he considered the beginning of that last day of his childhood. He was seven. His brother Frank was two years older. Both were taken from their families and sent to a residential school.

Everything is a little cloudy until a huge canvas-covered grain truck shows up in front of our little cabin, Sasakamoose said. Three men get out of the taxi. One I recognize, the Indian reserve agent. Another is wearing a uniform. An RCMP officer. And the third is a pale white man with a hard face. He wears a long black robe that waves slightly behind him as he walks.

He talks to my mom and my dad comes to the front of the cabin, but I can’t understand what anyone is saying. All I hear is the sharp, erratic sound of crying. Crying children. It’s coming out from under the canvas of the truck.

Within seconds, Sasakamoose and his brother are forced to join the other children. And after a terrifying journey, the Sasakamoose boys and about 30 others, who were squeezed into the truck with them, arrive at St. Michaels Indian Industrial Residential School in Duck Lake.

Although he, like others, was abused at school, Sasakamoose grew into a talented hockey player.

He left school at age 15 and joined the Moose Jaw Warriors junior club, a franchise of which he would become the captain.

But even as he was excitedly preparing for his first NHL game with the Blackhawks, Sasakamoose couldn’t help but think about his enjoyable early years of living in his real home.

Chicago was pure chaos to me, he said. The streets were full of cars. Horns honked every minute. The sidewalks were full of people walking within inches of each other, even though they were complete strangers. It wasn’t just the buildings and all the people that made the city feel different from where I’d been before. The sky itself was strangely gray and heavy with soot. It smelled like car exhaust and something else I didn’t recognize.

Seven-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Trottier, who has the ancestry of Cree, Chippewa and Mtis, wrote the foreword for Call Me Indian. Trottier summed up the importance of making Sasakamooses’ memoirs public.

We’re all so lucky that Fred decided to write down some of his stories in this memoir so we can come back to them again and again, Trottier wrote. The legacy Fred left on the ice is very important and lasting, but everything he has done since his retirement is monumental.

He inspires so many people and takes the time to make everyone feel important. He’s so proud to be Cree, it’s infectious. It makes us all proud to be First Nations.

windspeaker.com