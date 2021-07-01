Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Tamil Nadu





A total of 8 athletes from Tamil Nadu in 5 sports have so far qualified or named in the final roster by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on July 23. Let’s look at the 8 athletes in 5 sports. Table tennis Sharat Kamali Sharath Kamal (born 12 July 1982) is a table tennis player who will represent India in the men’s singles and mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. This would be the fourth Olympics in a row for him to compete in the quadrennial event since the 2004 Athens Olympics. He would team up with Manika Batra in mixed doubles and they qualified for the Olympics by beating Korean duo Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympics qualifying tournament. Sathiyan Gnanasekeran Born on (January 8, 1993) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is a table tennis player who will represent India in the men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics. In February 2021, he became National Champion in men’s singles by beating 9-time champion Sharath Kamal. He qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating Pakistan’s Muhammed Rameez in qualifying for the Asian Olympics in Doha. The sailing Varun Ashok Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Varun Ashok Thakkar born on (February 10, 1995) and KC Ganapathy born on (November 18, 1995) are sailors who will represent India in the 49er men’s category at the Tokyo Olympics. In the 49er category, two athletes form a team, so they will both pair up with each other. They qualified for the Olympics by finishing best in the Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, the Asian and African Olympic qualifying event. Nethra Kumanan Nethra Kumanan, born on (August 21, 1997) is a sailor who will represent India in the laser radial category. She represented the country in the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games, where she finished fourth in the latest Asian Games. In the Sailing World Cup 2020, she became the first Indian woman to win a World Cup medal after winning a bronze medal there. She became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in the Laser Radial category after finishing second in the Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, the Asian and African Olympic qualifying event. screens CA Bhavani Devic CA Bhavani Devic born on (27 August 1993) is a fencer who will represent India in saber fencing at the Tokyo Olympics. Based on the world ranking, there were two individual places for Asia and the Oceania region. She was ranked 42nd from April 5, 2021 and she qualified based on the rankings, making her the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. Shoot Elavenil Valarivan Born on (August 2, 1999) Elavenil Valarivan is a sports shooter who will represent India in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Rifle at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the only Indian shooter to get the Tokyo slot without winning a quota. Her past achievements include a silver medal at the 2018 ISSF World Championship in Changwon, a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janiero and Putian in 2019. Athletics Rajiv Arokia Rajiv Arokia, born (22 May 1991) is a track athlete who will represent India in the men’s 4×400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. He was part of the gold medal winning 4x400m mixed relay and silver medal winning 4x400m men’s relay team in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. He was also part of the men’s 4x400m relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and this will be his second Olympics.

