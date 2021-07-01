The mother of a Naval Academy soccer candidate is killed by random gunfire after dropping her son off at school





Police say Michelle Cummings, 57, and her husband Leonard were sitting on a hotel patio with another couple shortly after 12:01 am on Tuesday when shots were fired into a nearby street.

Cummings was hit and police and emergency services were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead on the spot, according to the police

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that Cummings was not the intended target of the shooting.

He said the family had come from Houston to settle their son, who is also a football prospect, at school. Members of the Naval Academy Class of 2025 took their oath of office on Wednesday evening. “My heart goes out to the family,” Jackson told reporters. “You come here expecting to see your son embark on a journey through one of the most exciting times of his life, only to be met by a reckless gunman.” The US Naval Academy identified Cummings’ son as midshipman candidate Leonard Cummings III in a statement posted on social media. “As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do everything we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time,” Chief Inspector Sean Buck said in the statement. “My wife Joanne and I offer our deepest condolences on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis.” Midshipman Cummings completed his check-in process on Wednesday and left on emergency leave, the Naval Academy’s Public Affairs office told CNN in an email. Jackson said several shots were fired at a parked car and the shots “travelled a distance” before Cummings was shot. He said detectives were working around the clock to solve the case and are reviewing surveillance videos of the area and other evidence. “What I’ll say to the shooter is turn yourself in. We’re coming for you,” Jackson said. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the investigation, and authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case, Jackson said. Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley told reporters that authorities are focused on getting guns off the streets. “The heart of this city is broken. Someone lost their mother on the proudest day, probably in her life,’ Buckley said. “There are no circumstances in which this can be tolerated.” “She was so excited,” said friend Kashawana Moore, who told CNN affiliate KTRK that she had spoken to Cummings via FaceTime on Monday. “She said, ‘Wednesday we’re going to have a picnic and make shirts.'” Moore’s son also plays football at Navy and is best friends with Cummings’ son, she told KTRK. Cummings was very active in the school and community and was president of the soccer booster club at her son’s school. She spoke to KTRK last year when… her son and two other Westfield High School teammates committed to playing soccer at the Naval Academy and beamed with pride at a parade for the players. “It melts my heart. I love this boy dearly. He has done everything we asked him to,” she said at the time. “We couldn’t have wished for a better son.” Her son Leonard was emotional when he spoke to KTRK during the parade last year. “She is probably one of the best moms in the world. I will always tell her this. I always tell her I love her, I give her a kiss on the cheek,” he told KTRK. “I just love my mother.” Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the Cummings family pay the funeral expenses and transport her body to her hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

