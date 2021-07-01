Bad Ax Tennis Players Honor Coach Prescott





Bad Ax High School tennis player Katey Krohn recalled how she often complimented her coach, Mark Prescott, on a yellow visor he always wore. He’d gotten it as a coaching gift a few years earlier, she said, and he lent it to Krohn so she could wear it to this year’s regional games.

“After that he told me to keep it,” Krohn said. “I’ll never get rid of that visor.”

Prescott, who served as a girls’ tennis coach for the Hatchets for more than 20 years, died on June 23 in a bicycle accident west of Bad Axe. The news was devastating for the entire school, but his players were especially affected. Members of the team gathered on the tennis courts on Monday and created a memorial to their coach by placing heart-shaped tennis balls in the wire mesh fencing.

Krohn, valedictorian of the Class of 2021, joined the Hatchets girls’ tennis team in her first year and excelled on the court and in the classroom. Despite the high expectations she had of herself, Prescott was always calm and composed, she said, even when a match wasn’t going well and she felt frustrated with her level of play. “He never put too much pressure on me,” Krohn said. “I never felt like I was going to let the team down or let him down.” Prescott, whom the girls called “Mark,” Krohn said, was a voice of reason and a steady, positive influence. He was always there to give encouragement, and he also had a well-developed sense of humor, something not everyone was aware of, Krohn said. “He was a very funny guy,” she said. Not only was Prescott a funny guy, but he was also a talented tennis player. Krohn said she faced her coach on the field a few times, but never came close to beating him. Krohn said she and her teammates would like to see the tennis courts named after their coach and hope they resurface. He sacrificed so much for the team, she said, and he would make time for the team even though he had a very busy schedule. They consider it a fitting honour. Krohn, who will attend the University of Michigan this fall to study microbiology and pursue a career in medicine, said if her coach taught her anything, it was that actions speak louder than words. “I tend to be very vocal about what I believe in, and Mark showed me that this isn’t always the best way to get things done,” she said. “Showing is better than saying or telling.”

