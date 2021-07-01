Connor McDavid equals the exploits of hockey’s all-time greats

He joins Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe and Alex Ovechkin as the only players to have won multiple Hart trophies before the age of 25 Photo by Ian Kucerak / post media

Article content He is the only unanimous Hart Trophy winner, other than Wayne Gretzky.

Article content He recorded the highest number of points per game since Mario Lemieux. He joins Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe and Alex Ovechkin as the only players to have won multiple Hart trophies before the age of 25. At just 24 years old, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is doing things only accomplished by players on the Mount Rushmore of hockey. And he’s pushing even that envelope, taking into account 57.38 percent of Edmontons goals this year, the highest single-season percentage in NHL history. Sometimes it is even difficult for McDavid to put his young career in perspective. In an NHL media release a day after winning his second Hart Trophy and third Ted Lindsay Award at his third Art Ross, the runaway best player in the world admitted he was overwhelmed by the accolades.

Article content Voted by the players and being recognized by them means a ton, McDavid said of his Ted Lindsay. It is so humbling to be able to win this award three times now. I am very grateful to the players for voting for me. And for the writers to vote for me for the Heart, that’s the prestigious one. It’s so special. It also means a lot. It is kudos to the hat to do it unanimously. Every time you’re in the same breath with Wayne Gretzky, you’re clearly doing something right. I appreciate the writers looking at it that way. Looking back on his season, McDavid says he never paid much, if any, attention to hitting 100 points in 56 games, or turning the NHL scoring race into a hockey version of Secretariat at the 1973 Belmont Stakes. It was something that was talked about a lot during the year, something I was asked a lot about, and I gave my honest answer, I wasn’t worried about it, McDavid said. I was just concerned about winning games and playing the best hockey I could play.

Article content But in the end, the 100-point pace got too high to ignore. And when his teammates started telling him how much it meant to them, he knew he couldn’t let them down. There was one piece where we went in and out of COVID breaks and got a little stuck so it was hard to think about it, but when we got back into the hallway and the team was playing really well, it obviously crosses your mind. It was a special season. We came up short in the play-offs, but personally it was a special season to feel so good and stay healthy and play at a high level. It was certainly a lot of fun. McDavid also raised a number of other issues during his video media conference, including the contract extension signed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just hours before Tuesday’s award.

Article content He is a man who is so important not only on the ice, but also in the locker room. He is a man I have become very close to. To see him locked up after eight years is exciting. That’s kind of a statement from him to want to be in Edmonton forever and finish his career as an Oiler. It says a lot about him as a man, what he thinks of the city and what he thinks of our group. As for NHL functioning, an area where McDavid has always been given short straw, he tried to be as diplomatic as possible without sounding as ridiculous as Commissioner Gary Bettman did during his Pollyanna review earlier this week. The players must perform in all conditions, began McDavid, who has not scored a single penalty in eight playoff/play-in games in the past two years. And the umpires have such a hard job to do, the game is so fast and things happen so fast, it’s hard for them to see sometimes.

Article content However, I wish there was maybe a little more consistency. That’s what we were looking for as players. That’s what everyone wants, consistency everywhere. The other sports have been able to do that, from the regular season to the playoffs. But like I said, the refs have such a tough job, I have a lot of respect for them. One thing that McDavid has never done is have his hockey career play for Team Canada during the Olympics, but he is very confident that will happen at the next Winter Games in 2022. The NHL hasn’t committed yet, but McDavid expects fully that they will. I’ve never been before and I fully intend to go, he said. When we signed our last CBA, the players really pushed for a commitment from the league to enable us to go to the Olympics. It is my understanding that we have received that commitment and that the league will do everything in their power. It sounds like it’s going back a bit, but I’m sure they’ll find a way to make it happen. As players expected to go and expected the league to make that happen. Twitter.com/rob_tychkowski [email protected]

