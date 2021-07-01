Connor McDavid equals the exploits of hockey’s all-time greats

Article content
He is the only unanimous Hart Trophy winner, other than Wayne Gretzky.
He joins Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe and Alex Ovechkin as the only players to have won multiple Hart trophies before the age of 25
He is the only unanimous Hart Trophy winner, other than Wayne Gretzky.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
He recorded the highest number of points per game since Mario Lemieux.
He joins Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe and Alex Ovechkin as the only players to have won multiple Hart trophies before the age of 25.
At just 24 years old, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is doing things only accomplished by players on the Mount Rushmore of hockey.
And he’s pushing even that envelope, taking into account 57.38 percent of Edmontons goals this year, the highest single-season percentage in NHL history.
Sometimes it is even difficult for McDavid to put his young career in perspective. In an NHL media release a day after winning his second Hart Trophy and third Ted Lindsay Award at his third Art Ross, the runaway best player in the world admitted he was overwhelmed by the accolades.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Voted by the players and being recognized by them means a ton, McDavid said of his Ted Lindsay. It is so humbling to be able to win this award three times now. I am very grateful to the players for voting for me.
And for the writers to vote for me for the Heart, that’s the prestigious one. It’s so special. It also means a lot.
It is kudos to the hat to do it unanimously. Every time you’re in the same breath with Wayne Gretzky, you’re clearly doing something right. I appreciate the writers looking at it that way.
Looking back on his season, McDavid says he never paid much, if any, attention to hitting 100 points in 56 games, or turning the NHL scoring race into a hockey version of Secretariat at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.
It was something that was talked about a lot during the year, something I was asked a lot about, and I gave my honest answer, I wasn’t worried about it, McDavid said. I was just concerned about winning games and playing the best hockey I could play.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
But in the end, the 100-point pace got too high to ignore. And when his teammates started telling him how much it meant to them, he knew he couldn’t let them down.
There was one piece where we went in and out of COVID breaks and got a little stuck so it was hard to think about it, but when we got back into the hallway and the team was playing really well, it obviously crosses your mind.
It was a special season. We came up short in the play-offs, but personally it was a special season to feel so good and stay healthy and play at a high level. It was certainly a lot of fun.
McDavid also raised a number of other issues during his video media conference, including the contract extension signed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just hours before Tuesday’s award.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
He is a man who is so important not only on the ice, but also in the locker room. He is a man I have become very close to. To see him locked up after eight years is exciting.
That’s kind of a statement from him to want to be in Edmonton forever and finish his career as an Oiler. It says a lot about him as a man, what he thinks of the city and what he thinks of our group.
As for NHL functioning, an area where McDavid has always been given short straw, he tried to be as diplomatic as possible without sounding as ridiculous as Commissioner Gary Bettman did during his Pollyanna review earlier this week.
The players must perform in all conditions, began McDavid, who has not scored a single penalty in eight playoff/play-in games in the past two years. And the umpires have such a hard job to do, the game is so fast and things happen so fast, it’s hard for them to see sometimes.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
However, I wish there was maybe a little more consistency. That’s what we were looking for as players. That’s what everyone wants, consistency everywhere. The other sports have been able to do that, from the regular season to the playoffs.
But like I said, the refs have such a tough job, I have a lot of respect for them.
One thing that McDavid has never done is have his hockey career play for Team Canada during the Olympics, but he is very confident that will happen at the next Winter Games in 2022. The NHL hasn’t committed yet, but McDavid expects fully that they will.
I’ve never been before and I fully intend to go, he said. When we signed our last CBA, the players really pushed for a commitment from the league to enable us to go to the Olympics. It is my understanding that we have received that commitment and that the league will do everything in their power.
It sounds like it’s going back a bit, but I’m sure they’ll find a way to make it happen. As players expected to go and expected the league to make that happen.
Twitter.com/rob_tychkowski
Sources
2/ https://edmontonsun.com/sports/hockey/nhl/edmonton-oilers/connor-mcdavid-equalling-the-feats-of-hockeys-all-time-greats
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]