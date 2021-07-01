Wednesday afternoon roster moves to the pitching staff

With the recent acquisition of Adam Cimber and the return of Steve Matzo of the injured list, the Blue Jays made a handful of roster moves Wednesday afternoon before the evening game.

The club acquired Cimber from the Miami Marlins, who also Corey Dickerson in exchange for Joe Panik and a prospect. Cimber has four years of Major League experience and has played in 33 games this season with a 2.88 ERA. The addition helps the bullpen that the Blue Jays need drastically and he reported today to the team that put him on the active roster.

Matz has been on the COVID-related injured list for the past few weeks and has recovered today, starting his game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Matz hasn’t pitched since June 12 when he went into the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox, gave up only one run and struckout eight.

To make way for the two pitchers, the Blue Jays chose both Joel Payamps and Anthony Castro to Triple-A Buffalo, while Jeremy Beasley was assigned to order.

Payamps has been a pleasant surprise for the club this season after being given four separate waivers last season. This year, Payamps appeared in 22 games and registered a 2.70 ERA over 30 innings pitched, while keeping runners off the bases with his 1.07 WHIP. Payamps hasn’t been used much lately and you have to wonder if the move is more to let him heal from some sort of injury. He was one of the few reliable guns in the bullpen this season, but has thrown in just one game in the past two weeks.

Castro was another nice surprise after he was claimed from waivers from the Detroit Tigers last season. The righthander was reliable for the first part of the season, as he had a minuscule 1.38 ERA through June 9, but went through a streak of seven earned runs over four outings (2.2 IP) in mid-June. Castro was back on track, as he had three consecutive games without giving up a run, including a strikeout in his most recent appearance against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Finally, Beasley was acquired for cash from the Arizona Diamondbacks in late April, but he was unreliable. He has thrown out of the bullpen in eight games and has kept opponents off the scoreboard only three times as he racked up a 7.71 ERA.

What do you think of Castro and Payamps’ option for Buffalo, do you think it’s the right move at this point?