Connect with us

Sports

Wednesday afternoon roster moves to the pitching staff

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


June 17, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joel Payamps (54) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

June 17, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joel Payamps (54) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Cimber and the return of Steve Matzo of the injured list, the Blue Jays made a handful of roster moves Wednesday afternoon before the evening game.

The club acquired Cimber from the Miami Marlins, who also Corey Dickerson in exchange for Joe Panik and a prospect. Cimber has four years of Major League experience and has played in 33 games this season with a 2.88 ERA. The addition helps the bullpen that the Blue Jays need drastically and he reported today to the team that put him on the active roster.

Matz has been on the COVID-related injured list for the past few weeks and has recovered today, starting his game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Matz hasn’t pitched since June 12 when he went into the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox, gave up only one run and struckout eight.

To make way for the two pitchers, the Blue Jays chose both Joel Payamps and Anthony Castro to Triple-A Buffalo, while Jeremy Beasley was assigned to order.

Payamps has been a pleasant surprise for the club this season after being given four separate waivers last season. This year, Payamps appeared in 22 games and registered a 2.70 ERA over 30 innings pitched, while keeping runners off the bases with his 1.07 WHIP. Payamps hasn’t been used much lately and you have to wonder if the move is more to let him heal from some sort of injury. He was one of the few reliable guns in the bullpen this season, but has thrown in just one game in the past two weeks.

Castro was another nice surprise after he was claimed from waivers from the Detroit Tigers last season. The righthander was reliable for the first part of the season, as he had a minuscule 1.38 ERA through June 9, but went through a streak of seven earned runs over four outings (2.2 IP) in mid-June. Castro was back on track, as he had three consecutive games without giving up a run, including a strikeout in his most recent appearance against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Finally, Beasley was acquired for cash from the Arizona Diamondbacks in late April, but he was unreliable. He has thrown out of the bullpen in eight games and has kept opponents off the scoreboard only three times as he racked up a 7.71 ERA.

What do you think of Castro and Payamps’ option for Buffalo, do you think it’s the right move at this point?

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://jaysjournal.com/2021/06/30/blue-jays-wednesday-afternoon-roster-moves/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: