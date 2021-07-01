Clubs need contractual status, such as sports fields, stadiums

These include volleyball, netball, darts (used to be mostly seen in bars, now taken over by gambling booths), badminton (now barely 10 percent of school-goers know the game), not to mention rugby, basketball, hockey, table tennis . or tennis itself, etc.

Gymnastics was possible in schools, but almost no school has that special sisal-filled mattress at the moment, and we could go on.

It doesn’t take much publicity to realize that the sweeping takeover of most public assets by state-based cooperatives, government agencies, and in the 1980s, building commemorative stadiums and then moving into permanent ownership of such facilities, paralyzed development activities.

In the reform period since 1986, ministerial officials saw wealthy people fund football club activities, and in a mixture of disdain and thrift, they decided that sports and games associations should seek funds from benefactors, for unstated benefits.

There has been no plan for private sector financing on a contract basis, nor is one expected.

What the ministry has done best is a regulatory function on the negative side, for example limiting the number of players that club sponsors can recruit from outside, with the dubious platform that they hinder the exposure of local talents to play in the rival sides from the city. Young Africans SC, popularly known as Yanga, and Simba SC.

It is as if it is necessary to play at one of the two clubs to play for the national team, while players who get competition from foreign players improve and the competition as a whole improves as a result.

Were it that ideas of having three players, or slightly above, stay in place, all international competition stops.

It is difficult to see how sports and games can be lifted, or stakeholders across the board take advantage of tax cuts, both for local industrial companies and for importers, without first shifting gaming facilities to the private sector.

At that time, various investors and potential benefactors could at least take advantage of stadiums, giving them their names or brands to maintain the fields and designing cheap tickets where the stadiums would be filled regularly, as a social gathering.

Currently, Premier League matches are played in poorly attended matches, except when a regional side plays one of the city’s arch-rivals.

The problem with this statement isn’t that it’s unfeasible, but that hardly anyone in sports leadership thinks that way, as most senior leaders have grown up in socialism and got their teeth into sports administration under a pervasive bureaucratic system.

There was talk of an easing of the market in the 1980s, but it was ridiculed everywhere, and when it wrapped up in 1995, most bureaucrats sighed with relief.

As a rule, they are afraid of decisions that shift public companies to the private sector, because at that point the food stops, they are not afraid of anti-corruption, as only the CEO does.

Now that the country has to crawl not only to find athletes and other sports groups for the Olympics, but also to raise the rates to get them there, change has to come, but it’s not even coming from supposed experts on the airwaves.

Playing the devil’s advocate in an FM station, a comedic actor named Punja wonders when all these other games will come into play in sports planning and facilitation, and is kindly told to keep his fire down as we should start with football first and other things will be done later!

It takes a lot of faith to believe that we are starting something with football, rather than saying that it at least largely breathes.

The main difficulty is the predominant attitude to view the private sector as a space for fleas rather than working hand in hand to keep things running smoothly.

A breath of fresh air is currently blowing, but everything is left to the president to come up with an idea and order ministers to do the necessary, with hardly any innovation expected from the bureaucracy. None, waiting is pointless.

In that regard, ministerial officials and sports bureaucrats should ask themselves whether the ruling party is the right agent to control the open areas and sports facilities as a whole.

No sports development program can overcome having suitable gaming facilities, and there is plenty of room waiting to be developed, but it is not the Sports Development Fund that will make a difference.

Usually such funds finance bureaucratic activities related to the problems, some capacity building in terms of staffing and the works remain stalled pending another budget application.

No MP says anything about this monopoly on sports facilities, and no ideas exist about open areas other than as parking spaces for revenue.