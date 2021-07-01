Hooray for ESPN’s Heather Dinich





Oklahoma football fans rejoice! ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich has revealed that the Big 12 will see two teams in this season’s College Football Playoff. On Wednesday mornings ESPN’s “Get Up!” program, popular host Mike Greenberg introduced the topic of which conference is likely to see two teams in the playoff this year, and Dinich shocked the universe by declaring it to be the much-maligned Big 12. A debate quickly ensued when Greenberg brought long-time SEC friend Paul Finebaum into the conversation, but not before advising Dinich that she should prepare to be the subject of “great ridicule on ESPN Radio later that afternoon.” and contempt” on Finebaum’s program. “Hey, take a number,” she told Greenberg, “right behind the Ohio State fans. “I’m in the Big 12,” Dinich said, “and that’s because of the state of Iowa. “I think they have a shot at a very special season,” she said, “and that’s because they have two Heisman hopefuls on their roster — not one but two — in (QB) Brock Purdy and (RB) ) Breece Hall.” The assumption, of course, is that Oklahoma is the other Big 12 team she’s touting, though she didn’t come out right away to say it. However, Dinich conditioned her prediction, saying her theory could be blown when Iowa State hosts Iowa in the second game of the season. “If they (Iowa State) can get to them (Iowa), let it come,” she said. Finebaum suggested that Dinich must be affected by global warming or something like that. “She’s been flying too much lately and has completely lost her perspective,” he chuckled. Finebaum, a Tennessee graduate and a longtime advocate and advocate of SEC football, immediately objected to Dinich’s surprise projection, saying that if a conference gets two teams into the playoffs, it must be the SEC. And he went on to point out Alabama and Georgia as the likely candidates. ESPN’s Football Power Index places both Oklahoma and Iowa State in the top five teams with the best chance of making the College Football Playoff this season: 1. Alabama: 76 percent 2. Oklahoma: 73 percent 3. Clemson: 65 percent 4. Ohio State: 45 percent 5. State of Iowa: 41 percent The only way Oklahoma and Iowa State would realistically make it to the playoff is if they both make it to the Big 12 Championship game and split the two games against each other. If either team wins both games, the losing team will be eliminated from the playoffs. Iowa State will play in Oklahoma on November 20 this season.

