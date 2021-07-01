Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational Tennis Begins July 12 at iHCC

In 2006, Steve Burdette decided the time was finally right.

As a high school tennis player, he had put his racket away for years: marriage, children, a career and everyday life kept him away from the courts. But he recently made a comeback, and when the Pritchett-Moore Mens City Invitational rolled around in July, he decided to give it a try.

He has been back every year since then.

For me, it’s always a good sign to see how much I’ve improved over the past year, said Burdette, a USTA Alabama elite male player of the year who has a 4.0 division doubles championship and several final appearances in the event that the locals enjoy. calls Tuscaloosas. Wimbledon.

Hell be in the field in 2021. The tournament will be held from July 12-18 at Indian Hills Country Club. An event tailored for beginners to experienced players, the seven divisions include Mens 2.5 to Open division singles and doubles, as well as Men’s 55-over singles and doubles.

Registration is open until July 7. The cost is $65 per single player and $40 per double player.

The first tournament was in 1974. This year is the 47th tournament, with a year skipped due to construction work on the pro shop. It is an annual showcase of local talent and a summer ritual for players and their families and friends who gather every year to socialize and cheer them on.

It has even survived through COVID-19. Last year’s tournament was held with many security measures, including no water coolers or benches on the courts, no one allowed into the pro shop, and masks worn by attendees, including competitors between their matches. It attracted about 190 participants.

We were all blown away, said Indian Hills tennis director and lead tennis professional Keith Swindoll. I think everyone was starving to do something. We had a really good year at the tennis and golf club because you could go outside. Last year people were really excited about it.

It was kind of a healing thing. It gave people a chance to get out. Everyone did everything they had to do to enable us to hold the tournament. It turned out great. You couldn’t have wished it had turned out better than it was.

The water coolers and benches will be back on the track this year. Player parties will return. The guest facility will disinfect the areas. But for the most part it will be like previous tournaments.

One difference is that instead of having singles one day and doubles the next, both can be played on the same day. The game kicks off at 5pm on weekdays and around 8am for the semifinals and finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Swindoll said there’s a reason it has survived for nearly half a century.

It’s so unique. It comes in the middle of summer, right after Wimbledon. I think the appeal has always been that it’s for any guy who plays whether you’re a beginner or a college player or an advanced player. With seven different levels, there’s a place for you, Swindoll said.

Keith and his staff have always delivered a top-notch job from start to finish, Burdette said. It’s really an event that I think a lot of people who don’t even play tennis are always looking forward to coming out and watching.

To register online go to www.playtennis.usta.com/tournaments, call the Indian Hills pro shop at 205-349-1505 or email [email protected]