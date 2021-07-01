Column: Hockey community loses another legend | Bloomington

Another devastating blow to the larger hockey community came Monday as word quickly spread of the death of Bloomington-born Tom Kurvers from lung cancer.
The Jefferson High School and Minnesota Duluth Hall of Famer was most recently the assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild.
Former Jefferson coach Tom Saterdahlen stayed in touch with Kurvers over the years, including in March. It was easy for Saterdahlen to explain what Kurvers meant to Jaguar hockey some 40 years ago.
Everyone has asked me when you got over the bump, Saterdahlen said. It’s easy because Tommy played for me as a sophomore, junior and senior…he helped us over the threshold.
Kurvers broke into the lineup as a sophomore after an injury over the Christmas break opened up a spot on the varsity team and never gave up his spot. As a senior captain, he and the other two captains met with Saterdahlen after losing in the state semifinals for the third season. They promised me they would go to the state and win it in 1981. They continued after losing just two games in 1980, including a Grand Rapids team’s state semifinals with John Casey in goal, Saterdahlen said. The Jaguars won two of the three Lake Conference titles before taking the state title at Irondale in 1981.
That was just the tip of the iceberg of stories and memories Saterdahlen has about Kurvers. They kept in touch over the years, including during a rough time after Kurvers missed a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in 1984. He was very sad and down, Saterdahlen said. I said listen. We know how good you are and now show everyone how good you are. He goes out and wins the Hobey Baker Award [in 1984].
He still holds the UMD record for goals scored by a defender (43) while helping the team win the regular-season WCHA title and second place in the NCAA championships in 1983-84. He was UMD’s Rookie of the Year in 1981 and went on to win the WCHA’s Most Valuable Player, All-Academic, and All-WCHA First Team during the 1983-84 season.
Kurvers translated that success with the Bulldogs into an 11-year NHL career with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, New York Islanders and Anaheim. He was a broadcast analyst for the Arizona Coyotes before spending time in the front offices for the Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning. He returned home to join the Wild front office as Bill Guerins’ assistant general manager.
Kurvers’ death comes two months after the Bloomington community lost Mike Ryan. Saterdahlen had a very close relationship with Ryan, having coached him during Jefferson’s heyday in the late ’80s and early ’90s. But more recently, over the years, they spent time on the golf course, tennis court, or just catching up. talk to families. Losing Mike is so devastating. He was just an amazing father and husband, Saterdahlen said, as Ryan was a sophomore on the 1989 state championship team and most recently was the head coach of the girls’ hockey program. Saterdahlen and Ryan played tennis twice a month in the winter and more often in the summer, and Saterdahlen helped Ryan with demo days at several golf courses in the area. Ryan was a representative of Callaway Golf.
