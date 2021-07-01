49ers Announce New Red Alternative Throwback Jerseys for 2021 in Honor of Their 75th Season in NFL

Uniforms are one of the best parts of the NFL and everyone is looking forward to the weeks when their respective teams will break out the alternate or throwback jerseys. The San Francisco 49ers have some of the cleanest throwback uniforms in the league and they will be bringing back the old red threads for the 2021 season.
On Wednesday, the 49ers announced they would be wearing new red throwback jerseys this coming season. San Francisco wore these jerseys for the NFL’s 75th anniversary season in 1994, when they defeated the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. Now the 49ers are bringing them back to celebrate the franchise’s 75th season. Aside from the drop shadow numbers and three-stripe sleeves, the 49ers will also be rocking black and red pant stripes with throwback helmets for the special occasions. The jersey will also feature a diamond 75th Anniversary patch.
According to their official website, the 49ers will wear the red throwbacks in their first home game of the season, which is Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers in “Sunday Night Football”, against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 in “Sunday Night Football”, against the Los Angeles Rams on Week 10 on “Monday Night Football” and before their Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, the 49ers will wear their white throwbacks in Seattle against the Seahawks on Week 13 and against the Tennessee Titans on Week 16 in “Thursday Night Football.”
Fanatics already has these new sweaters for sale and you can find them here. The collection features a mix of 64 Nike Game, Vapor Limited and Vapor Elite multiplayer jersey styles, including star tight end George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner.
Founded in 1946, the 49ers have won five Super Bowls in seven games, tying them to third place in the NFL. While the 49ers have had a 6-10 season, they suffered several notable injuries that ultimately derailed the campaign. The year before, the 49ers won the highly competitive NFC West division with a 13-3 record and reached Super Bowl LIV, where they eventually fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. This team still has the talent to be contenders in 2021, and they will be wearing the same jerseys that helped the 49ers secure a championship two decades ago.
