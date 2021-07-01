Cricket: Shubman Gill’s tibia stress fracture could take at least two months to heal





Indian opener batsman Shubman Gill has suffered a serious shin injury that could put him out of action for at least two months, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday. It is almost certain that Gill is unlikely to appear in the upcoming series of five tests against England, which begin in Nottingham from August 4. “Shubman has suffered a stress fracture of the tibia which will put him out of action for at least two months, effectively excluding him from the first three tests against England in August,” the source said on terms of anonymity.

“It will be a race against time to get him fit for the last two test races in September after he has completed his rehabilitation,” he added. Clearly the shin injury was aggravated during the recently concluded World Test Final against New Zealand in Southampton, which India lost by 8 wickets. “Stress fractures in the tibia are not very threatening, but time consuming in terms of rest and rehabilitation,” a former Indian pacer told PTI. “If it had been a shin fracture it could have taken more than three months, but a shin fracture injury normally takes between 8 and 10 weeks to heal. “If Gill’s replacement, be it Mayank (Agarwal) or (KL) Rahul, does well, he may have to sit outside and I don’t think the team management will show much desperation to get him fit for, say, the fifth Test,” said the bowler. Bengali Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the openers on standby. Obviously physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will be following Gill’s progress in the UK. However, it is not clear whether, after being formally banned from the tour, he will stay or return home for his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The Indian team is currently on hiatus and will regroup for the England series in mid-July.



