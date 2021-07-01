Lyndon hockey community hopes to save dilapidated ice rink with grassroots fundraiser





Posted: Jul 1, 2021 / 08:36 EDT

/ Updated: Jul 1, 2021 / 08:36 EDT

LYNDON, Vt. – A hockey hotspot drawn by generations of families threatens to close its doors, but the Lyndon community hopes to come together and save the Fenton Chester Arena. The arena has drawn thousands from across the northeast of the kingdom since it opened more than four decades ago, hosting everything from youth hockey competitions to open skate sessions and figure skating competitions. For those who regularly visit the rink, there is also a personal history. “I learned to skate here. I grew up like a rink rat,” said Andrew McGregor. “I have come back and I am now bringing my son to play youth hockey. It is a much loved home away from home.” Hundreds of Vermonters who lose emergency housing get a two-week extension

McGregor is president of the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and also serves as a trustee for the recently established Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom (RINK). The need for a community rescue mission became apparent over the course of the past year, when the condition of the arena was so unsuitable that teams instead had to travel over an hour to play at a facility in Jay. “It’s a challenge, and I really believe that if we can’t find a way to get Fenton Chester open and be our home ice, it’s going to be really troubling for the future of hockey and skating in this part of the state,” he said. McGregor. On Tuesday, a fundraising page was launched in an effort to cover the cost of maintenance and repairs, estimated to be somewhere between $35,000 and $50,000. Because the arena is such an important part of the Lyndon community, the organizers hope they can raise enough to go beyond just plugging leaks and addressing other long-standing issues, instead giving those- hard hockey families some home ice that they can be really proud of. Vermont legal experts weigh in after Bill Cosby is released from prison

“This is where we spend a lot of time from mid-October to early March,” said Scott Beck, a state representative who also serves as a RINK trustee. “Our goal is to actually grow the skating culture and get this thing going again… We’re not going to settle for the status quo.” In addition to donations from community members, Beck and other organizers hope local businesses can help. The Fenton Chester Arena first opened in 1979 as the Lyndon Ice Arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/lyndon-hockey-community-hopes-to-save-run-down-rink-with-grassroots-fundraiser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos