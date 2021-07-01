As ping-pong diplomacy completes 50 years, US-China ties lack diplomacy

Before the anti-China consensus became fashionable among the bipartisan American political elite during the Trump years, it blew against Beijing in Washington by the first half of President Obama’s first term. As a result, diplomacy had fallen victim to US-China relations. Many see the unfolding of the Pivot to Asia policy ten years ago as a gift from Obama to Trump. Under Biden, analysts say diplomacy is back and is focused only on US allies. Or else, why does the new US president continue with his two predecessors endured by a legacy of no diplomacy in the US-China relationship? And why, even after five months in the White House, President Biden’s envoy to China and Chinese policy are both missing?

***

For the past two hundred years, relations between China and the US/West have mostly been difficult and far from smooth. As in a Shakespearean tragedy, the catastrophic events and unfolding setbacks in the relationship always seemed more inevitable than coincidental. And just like in a Shakespearean tragedy, here too the various ups and downs and crises are usually, if not always, caused by the side characters. As historians are now tell us, the diplomatic quarrel between Emperor Qianlong and King George III’s famous Macartney mission was actually caused not by the arrogance of the Qing rulers, but by the man who translated King George III’s Statute into Chinese Jos Bernardo de Almeida, a Jesuit living in Beijing.

Let me hasten to clarify, as in a Shakespearean tragedy the ignorance and heartlessness of some side characters made the destruction inevitable, citing historians to blame the individuals, or just as some scholars have tried to blame the deteriorating relations between the US and China under President Trump from its largely inexperienced and shockingly unqualified China team, it does not attempt to undermine or completely ignore the importance of the role of social forces. Note the words of a Chinese scholar who: recently said: The ping-pong diplomacy that opened the door to bilateral diplomatic relations between China and the US in 1971 was purely coincidental, not inevitable. The two countries are said to have found other ways to gradually normalize their ties.

In the foreign policy literature, different definitions of diplomacy, the noun, are given to suit everyone’s needs. However, the practice of diplomacy in recent decades, especially as evidenced by the end of the Cold War, is increasingly being defined as a cyclical trap in which measures and countermeasures determine how countries interact. Therefore, countries tend to label the behavior of other countries based on their own success or lack thereof in dealing with each other. Therefore, we have been exposed to a myriad of such labels, namely wolf warrior diplomacy, hard diplomacy, coercive diplomacy, amoral diplomacy, aggressive diplomacy, porcupine diplomacy and so on. The latest addition in the ever-evolving diplomacy neologism is equal diplomacy.

Also called equal diplomacy, the term owes its birth to Professor Zhang Weiwei of the China Institute of Fudan University in Shanghai. An immensely popular commentator on current affairs, Zhang enjoys rock star status as a celebrity in China. When asked on a recent TV show if there was any change in China’s diplomacy in the new era [meaning Xi Jinping era], Zhang said: The answer is equal diplomacy, which means that the time of US interference in China’s internal affairs is over. Calling on the example of the Qianlong Emperor during the Qing Dynasty, Zhang warned the US will face a similar fate if it does not give up its sense of superiority to keep up with the new era of equal diplomatic engagement with other countries [read China].

In sharp contrast, the unprecedented scenes of exchange of angry sparks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the CPC’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi three months ago, speak of the sad saga of subpar or no diplomacy between Beijing and Washington. In a recent piece, I had characterized the highlights of the two-day drama in Anchorage, the first high-level diplomatic meeting between China and the US since Biden became president, as that of hungry visitors, purple hair and Blinken and Yang turning purple in the face. A Bloomberg opinion piece caricature the Alaska dialogue between the US and China as a fight between diplomatic fox and hedgehog respectively.

Speaking of the lack of diplomacy in Sino-US relations, it is fair to say that the Chinese have consistently urged the US not to let the differences turn into conflict and to enhance dialogue, communication and coordination between the two nations. to maintain. Earlier in March of this year, following the disastrous Alaskan dialogue, President Biden, in his first extended press conference since taking office at the White House, said: suspect China of seeking the supremacy of the superpower. Cui Tiankai, China’s longest-serving ambassador to the US, rejected Biden’s characterization of China’s goal to replace the US as the next superpower said: Our goal is not to compete with or replace with another country. Hopefully people understand this better.

On the other hand, instead of hearing phrases like cooperation, since March 2018 you have only heard Washington about strategic rivalry and competition with China under the Trump administration and then under President Biden. US Foreign Policy Skeptics claimBiden took office, promising a new era of American international leadership and diplomacy. With a few exceptions, such as America’s return to the Paris Agreement, the new (extended) deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan, and more recently a sudden, kneeling summit with Putin, US foreign policy for the past five months the policy of reaffirmation and not of inversion of military action over diplomacy.

In addition, Bidens’ failure to keep his promise to prioritize diplomacy as the primary tool of foreign policy is reflected more prominently and clearly in the US’s stance on Beijing. It’s diplomacy as usual. In addition to the Trumpian anti-China campaign, consisting of democracy protests in Hong Kong, accusations of genocide in Xinjiang and undermining the One China policy of using Taiwan to continue war preparations against mainland China, Biden’s governments have the two most recent offensives against communist China in a few weeks are the Senate’s $250 billion Innovation and Competition Act and the president’s first trip to Europe for G7, NATO and US-EU summits, respectively.

The law, also called by the American media as China’s competitiveness law, it aims to counter the growing economic influence of key US strategic competitors. While the main focus of the European tour has been to try to forcefully arm Europe’s allies to fully rally behind Washington’s increasingly aggressive sanctions and other economic and political measures against China. according to to the Financial timesBiden had already lined up the governments of Japan, South Korea, and Australia, but now faced his most delicate task of getting a wary Europe to work more closely with Washington on China.

In this mutually hostile atmosphere, China’s approval of the anti-foreign sanctions law in May should be seen as a clear signal that the era of dialogue and diplomacy between the two rival powers has broken down. Many Chinese observers have long warned that the rapid erosion of trust between Washington and Beijing was the result of the loss of diplomacy. In addition, at least some analysts have pointed out that the bilateral relationship is increasingly defined by slander, propaganda and misinformation. An opinion poll by CX Daily, in response to Biden’s relentless vitriol against China, predicted not long ago that we will see icy ties between Beijing and Washington in the Biden era and beyond for at least 10 years.

As far back as in June last year, Beijing University professor Wang Jisi, one of China’s most influential US observers, had warned: Unfortunately, both Beijing and Washington see each other as a political virus. With or without the end of the pandemic era, relations between China and the US will continue to deteriorate. It is pertinent to remember that Joseph Biden opened his presidency, as well as his first visit abroad as president, by declaring that America is back and diplomacy is back. Immediately questions were asked: America or diplomacy is back where? Some skeptics explained that the US was trying to regain its lost world leadership; while others thought the phrase was meant to convey that the US has rejoined the Allies.

Be that as it may, one thing is clear that as far as China is concerned, the meaning of Biden’s twin sentences America is back and diplomacy is back, that the Trump era is not over yet. It is indeed intriguing that some Chinese this month have again set high hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough at the Tokyo Olympics. Both Chinese and American athletes will compete in the Summer Olympics. In 1971, it was in Japan’s Nagoya where table tennis players from China and the US accidentally bumped into each other and paved the way for what scholars now celebrate as Ping-Pong Diplomacy. Just as Biden told European leaders last month, America is back and let’s focus on China, and GT opinion piece surprised many by asking: Can the US, China repeat the ping pong diplomacy?

