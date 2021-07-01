Orioles strike early, Astros clinch sweep with 5-2 win

Do you hear that? That swishing sound is the sound of the Orioles sweeping for the first time in Minute Maid Park. The Orioles jumped out to an early lead and took advantage of a strong showing from the bullpen in a 5-2 win over the Astros.

Baltimore struck first with a patient approach to the plate. Leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins worked out the count in full before earning a free pass, and Trey Mancini followed with another quality at bat to earn a base on balls.

The pair of walks earned an early hill visit from Astros pitching coach Brent Strom. Strom might have run off to talk to starter Luis Garcia, but he eventually voiced his displeasure to home-plate umpire CB Bucknor. Bucknor didn’t appreciate the conversation and threw Strom away relatively quickly.

Strom may have been the first to disagree with Bucknors’ inconsistent strike zone, but he wasn’t the last. Brandon Hyde shook his head several times, and MASN broadcaster Jim Palmer didn’t hold back. Palmers’ criticism of umpires has become one of the more recurring segments of the season.

Santander worked out the count completely before striking out, but Ryan Mountcastle drove in the first two runs of the game. Mountcastle tore a ball down the line that Robel Garca’s glove managed to dodge. The ball seeped into the corner and both runners scored with ease.

DJ Stewart intervened and saw the count fill up before working on the third round of the inning for the Birds. Maikel Franco lined a sharp ball to center that scored Mountcastle, and Pedro Severino hit Stewart with a sacrifice fly on a line drive to the left.

Domingo Leyba went down swinging to end the frame, but the Orioles sent all nine batters to the plate and got Garcia’s pitch count into the 1940s. Baltimore thought he needed points with Matt Harvey on the mound, but Harvey came to play.

Harvey gave up no hit in the first three innings. He beat Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley in the first, and sat down Garcia in the third. The Astros did manage to make a line-up adjustment the second time around.

The Dark Knight eliminated Altuve to start the fourth, but gave up his first run of the evening on three consecutive basehits. Houston narrowed the lead to two when Kyle Tucker grounded out the team, but Harvey then escaped the inning.

Harvey walked in order with one out in the fifth and that was all Brandon Hyde needed to see. Hyde, hoping to avoid walks, called Tanner Scott from the bullpen. No one could blame you for doubting him, but it worked!

Scott struckout Brantley to score the second out and forced Yuli Gurriel to pop out and end the inning. Scott returned in the sixth inning and looked absolutely filthy. The left-hander struckout Yordan Alvarez, Altuve and Tucker to knock out the barrier in a row.

Paul Fry replaced Scott in the seventh and walked the first batter he faced. Rather than unravel, Scott produced two ground balls, one of which resulted in a double play, and escaped without damage.

Fry returned in the eighth and gave up a leadoff single to Altuve. Cole Sulser came in to end the eighth inning and didn’t disappoint. After Fry caught the first out, Sulser struckout Gurriel and flied out to the middle for Alvarez.

Sulser returned and sent the Astros down to take the win.

Because the Orioles can’t have nice things, Franco seemed to be injured until the very last turn of the game. Garcia shot a ball into foul territory down the left field line. Ryan McKenna, another late substitute, grabbed the ball to end the game, but Franco also gave chase. Franco slipped to avoid running into the wall, but his ankle seemed to be caught clumsily in the mud. He eventually limped off the field, but was clearly hit by the slide.

Baltimore’s bats cooled off quickly after the big first inning. Cedric Mullins moved to second base in the fifth, but Mountcastle was unable to place him. Franco and Severino reached in the sixth, but Leyba and Ram Uras failed to bat in a run.

Austin Hays came in as a defensive replacement for Stewart, but eventually secured insurance. The outfielder lined the left field fence with a compact swing in the eighth inning. The solo shot marked Hay’s eighth homer of the season and increased Baltimore’s lead to three.

The Astros competed in this series atop many MLB rankings. Experts are less likely to call them the best baseball team after being absolutely teased by the Orioles at home. Anyway, these are three impressive victories for Baltimore

The patience of the Orioles at the board meant improvement. Franco led the offense with three hits, but the club played winning baseball as a unit. Baltimore was definitely more fun to watch in this three game sweep.