Pakistan Cricket Board: ICC Pakistan Cricket Board submits ‘expression of interest’ for six ICC tournaments





PCB submits ‘expression of interest’ for six ICC tournaments Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday that the governing body has submitted an expression of interest for six ICC events in the 2024-31 cycle. The Board of Directors of the PCB met on Wednesday via a virtual conference call. This was their 63rd general meeting and the third to be held this year. “The BoG has been informed that the PCB has expressed interest in six ICC events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these six events, the PCB would like to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 with three venues,” read a statement from pcb. “While it has offered to host the remaining four events – two ICC T2O World Cups 2026 and 2028 with eight venues, as well as the two ICC Cricket World Cups for men 2027 and 2031 – in partnership with other Asian countries,” it added . According to PCB, the ICC Evaluation Committee will now examine and evaluate the PCB, as well as other members’ expressions of interest and reconsider their decision, before the second phase of the event hosting process begins in September. PCB said it remains hopeful that it will earn hosting rights to at least one event, which in turn will be a big boost to Pakistan, which last hosted an ICC event in 1996. During the meeting, the BoD was informed about the involvement of Restrata and ESI, who will support the PCB in establishing biosafe protocols and conducting safety assessments, respectively, during the 2021-22 season. Between September 2021 and March 2022, New Zealand, England, the West Indies and Australia will tour Pakistan. The services of two leading companies will also be available for PSL 7. The BoG was informed that PSL 7 will be held in Pakistan and talks with the six franchisees to find the right window during a full 2021-22 domestic season will begin soon. The BoG was also kept informed of the process that will be implemented before inviting new commercial partners to come on board for future events.

