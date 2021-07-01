Sports
Champion Golden Flashes High School Football Preview 2021
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) In early January, the Golden Flashes hired Tom Conrad (a champion alumnus) as the football program’s next head coach. Conrad was the team’s offensive coordinator last year.
“It was a great experience to reconnect with some of the teachers and administrators I haven’t had contact with since my time in the Champion Middle and High School hallways as a student,” says Conrad. “It was an exciting first few months rebuilding those relationships and working together to improve our program and our community.”
Since progressing to the playoffs in consecutive years (1993: 11-1; 1994: 7-4), Champion has racked up just four wins in the past 26 football seasons.
“Our turnout for our off-season program has been very strong as we have added about 12 new players between grades 9 and 12 to our program,” emphasizes coach Conrad. “We expect to have about 15 new players when the season starts in August. If so, our program will have strong numbers for the 2021 season. Every player in the weight room purchased a new strength and conditioning program, and in the first 12 weeks of lifting, all of our players saw significant strength gains on all of our core exercises . Our players buy in and help us establish a strong and elite football culture in our dressing room. It was exciting to watch our players build strong relationships with each other.”
The season kicks off on Friday, August 20 against Warren JFK.
“Our expectations for the coming season are twofold,” says Conrad. “First, we want our players to make championship-level decisions in everything they do. We are focusing more on academics and improving our team’s GPA in general. We want our players to compete and work just as hard in the classroom as they do on the playing field. Second, we want to compete and work hard every day. We believe that culture beats strategy and we must focus on building the heart of our team and ensuring that no other team can match our intensity and drive. We want to compete in everything we do and we are going to focus on improving ourselves before setting our goals for the 2021 season. ”
2020 record: 2-3 (2-2, 4th place in MVAC Gray Tier)
Trainer: Tom Conrad, 1st season at Champion
An example of the champion’s attack
Scoring offense: 12.6 (53rd in area)
Total violation: 211.6
Recurring appetizers: 8
Main returnees: Logan Easter Day, JR/OL; Joey Fell, JR/QB; Levi Grimes, S.R./OL; Keegan McDermott, SR/RB
Key Losses: Zach Scher, OL; Noah Vesey, QB; Austin Willforth, RB
Name to watch: Joey Fell, QBO
Junior Joey Fell will open the season as the team’s signalman. Last year he ran 140 yards (6.7 avg), caught 9 passes for 85 streaks and threw 4 passes. Conrad sees a lot of potential in his quarterback. Joey is dynamic on Friday nights. We have to make sure we give him the methods and options to be successful on race day. Joey is a man with two dangers who can injure you with his feet, but he’s not shy about firing a shot across the field to score some quick points. Hunter Haines will compete with Joey Fell in that position all summer and we believe Hunter will be ready to contribute to the team when his number is called.”
Last season, Austin Willforth (301 yards) and Keegan McDermott (236 yards) led the team in the rushing division. As a team, the Golden Flashes ran 163.4 yards per game.
Beforehand, Conrad was satisfied with the progress made. “We’ve had our core group of eight linemen on every lifting session and they’ve made some pretty significant gains in the weight room. We’ve also been working on our hands and feet with our linemen and they’ve done a really good job of focusing on these two aspects of training and working hard to improve there too. Logan Easterday, who will be playing tackle for us, really stood out with his attention to detail and work ethic in the weight room. He made huge strength improvements and we look for him to anchor our offensive line. Joey Costianes and Lucas Henderlight really stood out this season and they are the two hardest workers in the weight room every day. We expect Henderlight to be our right tackle and Costianes to fit nicely into a waiting position on our line. Newcomers Bruce Click and Mason Crawford have also worked very hard and they will try to increase the depth of our o-line unit. Ethan Ray has improved a lot since January and he is lining up to be our starting point. Maxx Campbell will also be ready to step into a waiting position to help the team.”
Champions Defense Preview
Scoring Defense: 21.0 (T-23rd in area)
Returning starters: 6
Main returnees: Levi Grimes, SR/DL; Conner McDermott, SO/LB; Keegan McDermott, SR/LB; Jack O’Shaughnessy, SR/DB; Mason Sabo, SR/DB
Key Losses: Austin Booth, L.B.; Jacob Pawcio, DL; Austin Willforth, LBA
Name to watch: Keegan McDermott, LBA
Over the past two seasons (15 games), Champion’s defense allowed an average of 18.9 points per game.
“Defensively, we rely on a number of players,” says Conrad. “We expect Keegan McDermott (23 tackles, 2 INTs) to be the captain of the defensive ship. We expect him to anchor the edge of our defense from his position as a linebacker. Opposite Keegan is his brother, Conner. We expect him to anchor the other side of our defense. In the middle linebacker position, we rely on Hunter Haines, Landon Johns and Tyler Rupe to stand up and be strong against the run. Freshman Michael Sanders seems to be earning time in mid-defense, helping our mid-linebacker group against opponents run the game. In secondary we will be relying heavily on Mason Sabo (32 tackles) for his safety position as he brings a high level of experience and covering skills to the top of the defence. Jack O’Shaughnessy will be trusted to play one of the corner positions and is a 4 year old starter in that spot. Nick Vesey moves forward and mans the corner spot opposite O’Shaughnessy.
Up front, the rotation of Logan Easterday, Joey Costianes, Lucas Henderlight, Andrew Skebe and Nathan Holt will be a tough match for any team,” stressed Conrad. point of attack can flow and make stops against the run. Our line of defense combined with our level of experience at the top of our defense (secondary) puts us in a great position to be tough on the run and the pass. ”
2020 MVAC Gray Tier Standings
Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)
Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)
Lip – 3-2 (6-4)
Champion – 2-2 (2-3)
Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)
Freedom – 1-5 (1-6)
Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)
Scheme
Aug 20 Warren JFK
August 27 in Rootstown
September 3 in Southeast
September 10 at Newton Falls
Sept. 17 LaBrae
September 24 in Garrettsville Garfield
October 1 in Liberty
October 8 Campbell Memorial
October 15 at Crestview
October 22 Brookfield Brook
Sources
2/ https://www.wkbn.com/sports/high-school-football-previews/champion-high-school-football-preview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]