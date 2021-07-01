Champion Golden Flashes High School Football Preview 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) In early January, the Golden Flashes hired Tom Conrad (a champion alumnus) as the football program’s next head coach. Conrad was the team’s offensive coordinator last year.

“It was a great experience to reconnect with some of the teachers and administrators I haven’t had contact with since my time in the Champion Middle and High School hallways as a student,” says Conrad. “It was an exciting first few months rebuilding those relationships and working together to improve our program and our community.”

Since progressing to the playoffs in consecutive years (1993: 11-1; 1994: 7-4), Champion has racked up just four wins in the past 26 football seasons.

“Our turnout for our off-season program has been very strong as we have added about 12 new players between grades 9 and 12 to our program,” emphasizes coach Conrad. “We expect to have about 15 new players when the season starts in August. If so, our program will have strong numbers for the 2021 season. Every player in the weight room purchased a new strength and conditioning program, and in the first 12 weeks of lifting, all of our players saw significant strength gains on all of our core exercises . Our players buy in and help us establish a strong and elite football culture in our dressing room. It was exciting to watch our players build strong relationships with each other.”

The season kicks off on Friday, August 20 against Warren JFK.

Garfield’s Inclusion in MVAC Gray Tier Adds Eternal Power to Conference



“Our expectations for the coming season are twofold,” says Conrad. “First, we want our players to make championship-level decisions in everything they do. We are focusing more on academics and improving our team’s GPA in general. We want our players to compete and work just as hard in the classroom as they do on the playing field. Second, we want to compete and work hard every day. We believe that culture beats strategy and we must focus on building the heart of our team and ensuring that no other team can match our intensity and drive. We want to compete in everything we do and we are going to focus on improving ourselves before setting our goals for the 2021 season. ”

2020 record: 2-3 (2-2, 4th place in MVAC Gray Tier)

Trainer: Tom Conrad, 1st season at Champion

Changes in high school football coaching abound this summer



An example of the champion’s attack

Scoring offense: 12.6 (53rd in area)

Total violation: 211.6

Recurring appetizers: 8

Main returnees: Logan Easter Day, JR/OL; Joey Fell, JR/QB; Levi Grimes, S.R./OL; Keegan McDermott, SR/RB

Key Losses: Zach Scher, OL; Noah Vesey, QB; Austin Willforth, RB

Name to watch: Joey Fell, QBO

Junior Joey Fell will open the season as the team’s signalman. Last year he ran 140 yards (6.7 avg), caught 9 passes for 85 streaks and threw 4 passes. Conrad sees a lot of potential in his quarterback. Joey is dynamic on Friday nights. We have to make sure we give him the methods and options to be successful on race day. Joey is a man with two dangers who can injure you with his feet, but he’s not shy about firing a shot across the field to score some quick points. Hunter Haines will compete with Joey Fell in that position all summer and we believe Hunter will be ready to contribute to the team when his number is called.”

Last season, Austin Willforth (301 yards) and Keegan McDermott (236 yards) led the team in the rushing division. As a team, the Golden Flashes ran 163.4 yards per game.

Beforehand, Conrad was satisfied with the progress made. “We’ve had our core group of eight linemen on every lifting session and they’ve made some pretty significant gains in the weight room. We’ve also been working on our hands and feet with our linemen and they’ve done a really good job of focusing on these two aspects of training and working hard to improve there too. Logan Easterday, who will be playing tackle for us, really stood out with his attention to detail and work ethic in the weight room. He made huge strength improvements and we look for him to anchor our offensive line. Joey Costianes and Lucas Henderlight really stood out this season and they are the two hardest workers in the weight room every day. We expect Henderlight to be our right tackle and Costianes to fit nicely into a waiting position on our line. Newcomers Bruce Click and Mason Crawford have also worked very hard and they will try to increase the depth of our o-line unit. Ethan Ray has improved a lot since January and he is lining up to be our starting point. Maxx Campbell will also be ready to step into a waiting position to help the team.”

Champion overcomes early deficit to survive Crestview



Champions Defense Preview

Scoring Defense: 21.0 (T-23rd in area)

Returning starters: 6

Main returnees: Levi Grimes, SR/DL; Conner McDermott, SO/LB; Keegan McDermott, SR/LB; Jack O’Shaughnessy, SR/DB; Mason Sabo, SR/DB

Key Losses: Austin Booth, L.B.; Jacob Pawcio, DL; Austin Willforth, LBA

Name to watch: Keegan McDermott, LBA

Over the past two seasons (15 games), Champion’s defense allowed an average of 18.9 points per game.

“Defensively, we rely on a number of players,” says Conrad. “We expect Keegan McDermott (23 tackles, 2 INTs) to be the captain of the defensive ship. We expect him to anchor the edge of our defense from his position as a linebacker. Opposite Keegan is his brother, Conner. We expect him to anchor the other side of our defense. In the middle linebacker position, we rely on Hunter Haines, Landon Johns and Tyler Rupe to stand up and be strong against the run. Freshman Michael Sanders seems to be earning time in mid-defense, helping our mid-linebacker group against opponents run the game. In secondary we will be relying heavily on Mason Sabo (32 tackles) for his safety position as he brings a high level of experience and covering skills to the top of the defence. Jack O’Shaughnessy will be trusted to play one of the corner positions and is a 4 year old starter in that spot. Nick Vesey moves forward and mans the corner spot opposite O’Shaughnessy.

Up front, the rotation of Logan Easterday, Joey Costianes, Lucas Henderlight, Andrew Skebe and Nathan Holt will be a tough match for any team,” stressed Conrad. point of attack can flow and make stops against the run. Our line of defense combined with our level of experience at the top of our defense (secondary) puts us in a great position to be tough on the run and the pass. ”

2020 MVAC Gray Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-1 (6-4)

Crestview – 4-1 (7-2)

Lip – 3-2 (6-4)

Champion – 2-2 (2-3)

Memorial – 2-3 (2-5)

Freedom – 1-5 (1-6)

Newton Falls – 0-3 (1-6)

Excitement builds up as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing



Scheme

Aug 20 Warren JFK

August 27 in Rootstown

September 3 in Southeast

September 10 at Newton Falls

Sept. 17 LaBrae

September 24 in Garrettsville Garfield

October 1 in Liberty

October 8 Campbell Memorial

October 15 at Crestview

October 22 Brookfield Brook