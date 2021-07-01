Women’s tennis announces team awards





PITTSBURGH – DuquesneDirector of Tennis Vanessa Steiner recently announced the DUwomen’s tennis team awards for the spring season 2021. The Dukes set a 7-6 overall record and advanced to the Atlantic 10 Championship Quarterfinals after knocking out Dayton 4-0 in the opening round of the postseason. Dukes Award – Meredith Lee – This award is given to the player who embodies what it means to be a Duquesne University Tennis Player. They consistently demonstrate excellent leadership, hard work and dedication both on and off the field. They are also a great teammate and supporter of everyone involved in our program. Lee registered a 5-4 point in singles of the season, including a 3-0 record on the No. 3 run for the Dukes. She recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 4 singles and a 6-0 win in doubles in Duquesne’s win over Dayton in the A-10 Championship. Most Improved – Ana Utrilla Benito – This award is given to the player who has shown the greatest improvement on the tennis court, in the gym and as a teammate. Utrilla Benito took five wins in singles and three wins in doubles of the year for the Dukes. She won three of her first four singles matches of the 2021 campaign, all on the No. 4 run ahead of Duquesne. Academic role model– Priyanka Mittas – This award is given to the player who goes above and beyond the class. Not only does this person have an excellent work ethic, but they are also always willing to help those around them. Mitta recorded four wins in doubles and three wins in singles this season. She recorded back-to-back A-10 double wins over opponents Dayton and Saint Joseph’s during the mid-term of the Dukes’ 2021 campaign. She is an excellent student and has a perfect cumulative mark of 4.0 points majoring in biology at Duquesne. MVP – Daniela Latonic –This award is given to the player who has contributed most to the success of our teams. This means not only on-field victories, but also helping teammates to be prepared for matches and lead by example during matches. Latoni posted a team-high eight singles wins of the season, finishing with an 8-2 record, including a 6-1 point against A-10 opponents. She finished the season on a five-game winning streak with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dayton in the Dukes’ first-round victory over the Flyers of the A-10 Championship. Latonia added a 5-3 point in the doubles competition in 2021 and won three of the last four decisions of the season with a 7-5 post-season win over Dayton on the No. 2 flight.

