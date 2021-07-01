President Halimah to Singapore’s Olympic Athletes: We’re Behind You, Sports News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – She is the President of Singapore, has a Master of Laws degree and an honorary doctorate in law. But what few know is that President Halimah Yacob has a deep appreciation for speed on land and in the water.

As Team Singapore prepares for the Olympics, which begin on July 23, Ms. Halimah and Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong visited Tokyo-bound fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min at the OCBC Arena on Thursday (1 July).

During a doorstop interview, she revealed to The Straits Times that athletics is her favorite Olympic sport and she still marvels at Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt who broke the 100m world record in 9.69sec in Beijing 2008 and then the Olympic record in 9 .63sec in London 2012 .

Madam Halimah, 66, said: “I’ve always been fascinated by athletics… It’s so amazing, it’s a test of the stamina and mind of humans. Watching them run is like putting on human wheels. Watching him (Bolt) is like looking at an art form in itself.”

Still, the most memorable Olympic moment for the president was when Joseph Schooling won Singapore’s first gold medal in the 100m butterfly in an Olympic record time of 50.39 seconds on August 12, 2016.

She said: “After so many years, we were in a bit of a desert (in terms of gold medals in the Olympics), and he brought that torrent of rain by winning the gold medal.

“That was a great feeling, because it was something that all Singaporeans shared, even those who may not have much interest in sports and have never seen a sporting event. It’s that one moment of glory on the world stage, in an area where the The whole world was competing, and we, Singapore, were small but very excellent.”

On Thursday, Ms. Halimah had a chat with Loh and Yeo and shared her experiences from London 2012 and also tried to fence her hand with Kiria.

Loh said: “We feel very encouraged as the President and Secretary have taken the time from their busy schedules to visit us and ask about our well-being.

“We shared with her how the coronavirus pandemic has affected our training and how our preparations are going. We will do our best to make Singaporeans proud.”

While the president will not be going to Tokyo due to travel restrictions, she will monitor their progress and urge Singaporeans to support their compatriots.

She said: “They need that support… to feel the confidence and strength to carry on with their challenge.

“Their minds are very good, they are highly motivated, which I find extremely encouraging. (My message to them is) take care of themselves, meet all health requirements, keep yourself safe and healthy. I know they are doing their best, and they have our support and support Although we are not there we have their backs.

“It has been quite a challenge for them since the circuit breaker disrupted their training. It has not been easy as there have been many restrictions on how they can train while following the safety and health precautions.

“Despite all that, they were able to qualify for the Olympics, and that is really remarkable. It shows the extent of their commitment and resilience. We are really grateful for that.”



President Halimah Yacob tried to fence with Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

So far, 21 Singaporeans from 10 sports have qualified for Tokyo 2020, with sprinter Shanti Pereira expected to receive a wildcard and a female swimmer to be nominated under the universality quota.

Ms Halimah noted that Singapore can be proud of its outstanding sporting achievements despite a small talent pool, and that the government aims to “continuously strengthen this ecosystem so that we produce some of the best athletes to compete internationally”.

She added: “That is always our dream – that we will have world-class athletes.

“We have to have a vision, we have to have a dream, but we also know that this is not something that we can achieve overnight. We have to put in a lot of effort, we need very talented young people who are very interested are into sports and who are fully committed to the sport they are interested in.

“What’s also important is that we have a whole ecosystem to support them — the government, the national sports federations, and the various agencies coming together to provide that supportive environment for them.”

That supportive environment also includes ensuring the safety of the teams in Tokyo during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Mr. Tong also shared that MCCY, Sport Singapore and the National Olympic Council of Singapore had worked together to plan scenarios, prepare, work out contingencies, and also had a simulation exercise on the table. taken to prepare for as many events as possible.

A Crisis Ops Center, based in Singapore, has also started operations since the table tennis players arrived in Shimada, Japan on Sunday to begin their final Olympic preparations, while technology and mobile apps will be used to keep in touch with the contingent and their well-being during the games.

He wrote: For Team Singapore, safety will be our main consideration. We need to provide a safe environment for our team as they compete in Tokyo, not only because of Covid, but also because of other potential crisis issues.

Our athletes and officials will undergo a daily testing regimen and our medical team will monitor their status and provide assistance. Our sports scientists and psychologists will support so that our athletes stay physically and mentally in top shape and meet their nutritional needs.

We want our athletes to compete with peace of mind and their families and loved ones to be assured of their safety.

He added that the same support would be given to the national athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games from September 24 to August 5.