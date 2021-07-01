5 Takeaways from 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise





The San Francisco 49ers held their annual State of the Franchise, presented by Incogmeato on Wednesday evening, with members of the front office, coaching staff and players able to preview the 49ers 75th anniversary season exclusively on the 49ers app. Segments with 49ers president Al Guido, 49ers Foundation director Justin Prettyman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner providing updates on the teams’ prospects on the field, as well as the expectation of the organization with fans returning to Levi’s Stadium in 2021. A replay of the full State of the Franchise and expanded individual segments are now available at 49ers.com/SOTF. Here are five updates from the annual event and what the faithful can look forward to in 2021. The highlight of the 2021 State of the Franchise was the grand finale where CEO Jed York unveiled San Francisco’s throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. To celebrate the organization’s 75th anniversary season, the 49ers have announced the return of fan-favorite ’94 Red Throwbacks. Featuring drop shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pants stripes, and throwback helmets with the throwback oval and “saloon” front helmet bumper, the uniform pays tribute to the winning team of 1994 Super Bowl XXIX. This year’s shirt will also feature a diamond 75th Anniversary patch, a nod to the NFL 75th Anniversary patch worn in the competition in 1994. The ’94 Red Throwbacks debut in the team’s home opener at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers in week 3. The ’94 Red Throwbacks join the ’94 White Throwbacks (brought back in 2018) in the 49ers uniform closet next to the standard home and away shirts. All on-field uniforms for the 2021 75th Anniversary Season will include the 75th Anniversary Patch. The ’94 Red Throwbacks and ’94 White Throwbacks will be worn a total of six (6) times this season, with ’94 Red Throwbacks being worn four (4) times at Levi’s Stadium and ’94 White Throwbacks being worn two (2) times on the route. Match schedule ’94 Red Throwbacks at home: 9/26 Green Bay Packers (SNF)

10/24 Indianapolis Foals (SNF)

11/15 Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

12/19 Atlanta Falcons Match Schedule ’94 White Throwbacks Away: 12/5 Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

12/23 Tennessee Titans (TNF)

