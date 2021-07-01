Women’s cricket rediscovers a forgotten history as it continues to grow globally

LONDON: It’s one thing to take on the legendary Venus Williams, it’s another to take on her on the beautiful No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, and quite another to beat her after she’s had a fair share of her pre-match press conference. about you and your groundbreaking achievements.

To say Tunisian Ons Jabeur had a memorable Wednesday would be an understatement as she became the first Arab woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon by knocking out five-time champion Williams 7-5, 6-0 in just 80 minutes.

Continuing to defy all odds with the timelessness of her career at age 41, Williams has a friendly relationship with Jabeur and has rehearsed with her several times on tour.

The American described Jabeur as one of her favorite people on the tennis circuit before the match and raved about her historic achievements.

On Tuesday, ahead of their second-round showdown, Williams said, “Honestly, she’s just breaking barriers. The first woman from her country to do something she does. She just won her first tournament, so she must be feeling good.

I just think you’re going to see a whole different generation of women from North Africa playing tennis. It will all be thanks to her. I think she inspires so many people, including me.

You cannot limit her to inspiring women in the Arab region. She inspires all kinds of women, including me, she added.

Jabeur arrived at Wimbledon just after a historic title race in Birmingham, becoming the first Tunisian, North African or Arab woman ever to lift a Womens Tennis Association (WTA) trophy.

The 26-year-old has won more matches than anyone on the women’s tour so far this season. She joins Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the standings with 31 wins each and is the highest ranked Arab woman ever to play professional tennis at 24 in the world rankings.

Jabeur endured a tense first set, navigating a mix of nerves and emotions before getting her pass in the second.

I was so nervous, this is my first time playing a legend, she said on the track after her win.

The words she said about me, it was unbelievable. It motivated me even more, you know, I always try to inspire other generations. The fact that Venus says I’m doing it and that I’m doing great encourages me even more to keep doing what I’m doing now.

With her entertaining tennis style, which combines strength with her delicate touch and dexterous drop shots, Jabeur is quintessentially a fan favorite. But against Williams at Wimbledon, the No. 1 Court crowd rallied behind the American seven-time major champion.

Not everyone was with me today, but it was a great match, Jabeur added with a smile, before calling on spectators to support her in her brutal next round against 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza.

Jabeurs’ best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year and she is determined to go further and knock down more doors. Her path on SW19 is littered with big winners, and if she successfully overcomes Muguruza, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek could be next.

Growing up, Jabeur didn’t watch much tennis and wasn’t very familiar with the Arab champions who came before her, be it the Moroccan trio Karim Alami, Younes El-Aynaoui and Hicham Arazi, or her compatriot Selima Sfar, who first Arab woman to break the top 100 and peak at 75 in the world in 2001.

As she got older, she got to know them all well and is often compared to Arazi, who, like Jabeur, had a magical touch that earned him the nickname the Moroccan (John) McEnroe for his immense talent.

I think I grew up with a goal in my head to really become one of the good players. It was like very, very personal to me, Jabeur added.

One of the goals Jabeur set herself at the start of 2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit was to break into the top 20 and she is just four points away from making it a reality.

Arazi recently reached out to Jabeur on social media and the former number 22 in the world, who claimed victories over his playing days over champions Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin, has since offered valuable advice.

He’s very nice and he’s given me a lot of advice, Jabeur said of the 47-year-old lefty, who reached four Grand Slam quarter-finals during his career.

What an honor. He gave me a few tips about the game. And frankly, he said things that I was dealing with during my career right now, and I told him we should meet and play. He said he would have to work on his fitness and fitness to play against me.

He told me things like being the only Arab isn’t easy to be on tour now, and to make it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, like it’s something I should be doing, because it’s kind of I guess with him , with Karim, with Younes, it was a little bit difficult for them to get to the quarter finals, so he encouraged me to do that.

Indeed, if Jabeur makes the last four at Wimbledon, she would become the first Arab man or woman ever to get that far at a major.

As she has competed for the past 18 months, that unprecedented milestone is within her reach.