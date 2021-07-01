ACC football 2021 position preview: Quarterback

Welcome to July! And with that, Syracuse Orange football season previews are now up a notch as we’re adding these conference position previews as well. And thanks to some planning mistakes on my part in the spring, you get the back of the opponent previews and they start working too. Nice, for you anyway, even if it’s not the one who now writes three previews a week.

Anyway, we spoke to the Syracuse quarterbacks earlier this week. So now it’s worth exploring how that group compares to the rest of the ACC passers.

ACC Football 2021 Quarterbacks Preview

Top performers from last year

Obviously Trevor Lawrence was good enough at Clemson to have himself selected as No. 1 overall. As a junior, he threw for 24 touchdowns and nearly 3,200 yards in 2020, while adding another 203 yards and eight scores on the ground. North Carolina’s Sam Howell actually had more passing touchdowns (30) and yards (3,586) in his sophomore campaign for the Heels, even if not the total win Lawrence took.

Those players were two of six QBs in the ACC who surpassed the 2500 meters for passing. The others were (in order): our ladyIan Book, Miamis DEriq King, Louisvilles Malik Cunningham and Boston Colleges Phil Jurkovec. Just outside that number was Pitts Kenny Pickett, who remains effective and starts for the Panthers for what feels like the 10th year in a row, despite there being no real highlights for fans to point to.

Who will excel in 2021?

With all that success above, you’d think there’s a lot of turnover. And yet it’s just Lawrence (draft) and Book (graduation, Notre Dame going back to independence) that are the main names going out the door. That leaves Howell on the line to audition for his own No. 1 roster next spring when he repeats the kind of production we’ve already seen from his first two seasons (over 4,200 passing yards and 68 TDs).

King should have an excellent campaign for Miami, and the same goes for Cunningham at Louisville, as he has much of last year’s line intact and has another capable run behind him. Even if Jurkovec didn’t necessarily impress last year (the number sometimes did), his own line situation should do him well for at least a repeat of yardage totals from 2020. There would be no talk about college’s upcoming season. football are complete without noticing Clemson and QB DJ Uiagalelei though. In relief from Lawrence last year (including lots of time vs. both BC and ND), he threw 914 yards with five touchdowns and zero picks.

Top three units: 1. North Carolina, 2. Miami, 3. Clemson

We mentioned Howell above, but you can’t say enough how good he looked for two years. That pro-game readiness should make for another season for Mack Brown’s UNC revival project, unless the impending draft causes a bit of a distraction, something we won’t predict, but could certainly happen because it’s happened to others in the past. has happened. Even outside of Howell, Drake Mayes is a recent top-100 recruit. There’s plenty of talent in the position for the Tar Heels.

Miami’s transfer pick-up from DEriq King last year paid immediate dividends and fixes what was a sore spot as the program is still looking to be officially back. The Canes have been knocking on the door lately. However, the dynamic play of the king below center could get them there. It was a toss-up between Clemson and Louisville in third place as the ranking for both is heavily dependent on the starter. Went with the Tigers, barely, because Uiagalelei is the better player. But both have depth issues with QB.

Bottom three units: 12. Syracuse, 13. Virginia Tech, 14. Duke

Syracuse’s appearance here should come as no surprise given that no QB has started every game for Orange since 2018 and even then that was the first time that has happened since 2012. Also discuss more about SU in the last section .

Despite the troubles with the Oranges, Virginia Techs may be in a more difficult place. Hendon Hooker was transferred to Tennessee, and Braxton Burmeister didn’t really show enough (687 passing yards last year) to instill real confidence. Dukes added many quarterbacks in recent recruiting classes, losing Appalachian State starter Chase Brice last year. Their QB situation is in higher demand than Syracuses right now, believe it or not. But the level of talent amid the uncertainty could be higher by the end of the year.

Top Five Quarterbacks in the ACC;

Sam Howell, North Carolina Deriq King, Miami DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson Malik Cunningham, Louisville Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Where is Syracuse located?

As mentioned, Syracuse comes in 12th, and you could argue for placement under Virginia Tech if you think the above unnecessarily dismisses Burmeister. Orange has three quarterbacks on the roster who will play a college game Tommy DeVito, JaCobian Morgan and Mississippi state Handing over Garrett Shrader, which is more than many teams can say. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee that they are all as effective as a novice QB. But at least the experience gives some depth and more options to a coaching staff close to the hot seat.