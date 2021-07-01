Celebration of Athletes with Cerebral Palsy





Athletes Overcome Condition to Succeed The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will start on Tuesday, August 24 and end on Sunday, September 5, 2021, which was postponed from 2020 due to Covid. The first Paralympic Games were hosted in 1960 in Rome, Italy, and 400 athletes from twenty-three countries competed for medals in eight sports. These include archery, athletics, darts, snooker, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and wheelchair basketball. Dartchery was part of the Summer Paralympics until 1980 and is a combination of archery and darts. Bows and arrows are usually used for the purpose of a dartboard. The Games have since grown more than tenfold with an estimated 4,400 athletes competing in 539 medal events such as athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, canoeing, cycling, equestrian, football 5-a-side, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis. South Africa placed 18this at the 2012 London Games with a total of 29 medals, including 8 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals, while the South African Paralympic team at the 2016 Rio Games 22nd have won a total of 17 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals. Two of the gold medals won can be attributed to track athlete Charl du Toit, who represented South Africa in the Disability Class T37 in 2012 and 2016. Du Toit won both of his medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games by winning the 100m and 400m and setting a world record for the latter. Born on March 26, 1993 in Pretoria, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy due to birth complications and part of his body is not as well developed as the rest. In addition to having a right arm that is shorter than his left arm, he also experiences spasticity that affects his coordination when he is tired. Despite his disability, du Toit attended a school for able-bodied scientists and post-matric, went to Stellenbosch University and studied for a master’s degree on the impact of physical education on the attitude and motivational changes of students with physical disabilities (athlete, 06 Nov 2019). Another survivor of cerebral palsy is Liezel Gouws, born in 1998 and only had a stroke at the age of 5. Gouws set a world record in the women’s 800m T37 event at the 2015 National Championships in Johannesburg. She also competed in the 2016 Summer Paralympics and was named Para Sportswoman of the Year that same year. Both Du Toit and Gouws tend to compete in the T37 category overall. The T refers to the sport, in this case the circuit, while the 37 indicates the abilities of the contenders. Thus, T37 is the category assigned to athletes who have one of the diseases of cerebral palsy, namely, hypertonia, ataxia or athetosis in one half of the body. The other side of the body can hardly be affected, but shows consistently good functionality when running. Asymmetry of the arm action is always apparent, while the trunk can sometimes be asymmetrical. Gouw’s inspiring words reflect the true spirit of the Games: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams and live the life you have envisioned. Never give up.” (Facebook Profile, Apr 06, 2020) To sponsor the participants of the Fit for Logan Challenge, click on the attached link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9EdVhIMF-Rj7pXSELYPvfbldsFYk1xaHKsTAviBTupI-IAg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0 or contact them directly The go! & Express is the sole print media sponsor of the Fit for Logan Challenge Related

