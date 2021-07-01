No cricket: Lib Dem Chesham winner says Tories shied away from Johnson | Johnson Liberal Democrats

lJust over a fortnight after earning one of the most notable victories in recent years, the new MP for Chesham and Amersham, Sarah Green, is attempting something arguably just as difficult: to set up her parliamentary operation from scratch.

She has a temporary office and two seconded staff from Liberal Democrat colleagues, but she also has to recruit staff for her Buckinghamshire constituency, where the party has not had a long presence.

Despite all the coverage of Labor’s tribulations in Hartlepool and, this week, Batley and Spen, Chesham’s by-election remained almost under the radar, at least until the result, which saw a 16,000 majority for the Conservatives, who had always held the seat, changed in a margin of 8,000 votes to Green.

The media virtually did not report on it, and no one bothered to organize a hustings because they thought it was a foregone conclusion, Green told the Guardian from her office in the House of Commons.

While Green says a route to victory always seemed theoretically possible, even Lib Dem activists were dubious beforehand, with someone telling the Guardian they initially assumed the parties’ claims to win were by default by election hype.

But the longer the campaign went on, the more it seemed like something very unusual was going on, to the extent that a high-ranking local conservative told a Lib Dem canvasser that even though he had to vote for his candidate, he wished Green good luck.

Rather than being a one-off anger, Green and other Lib Dems claim their campaigns revealed widespread discontent with the Conservatives and Boris Johnson.

Announcing the results in the Chesham and Amersham by election two weeks ago. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A string of activists told the Guardian that while many conservative voters cited the HS2 rail project that will pass through the area and changes to planning rules, these were largely symptoms of a government showing little interest in such blue-walled areas.

Perhaps most disturbing to Johnson is the idea that Lib Dem researchers say they heard regularly that many more traditional one-nation conservatives now see the prime minister in a dim light, and that allegations of favoritism and favors for contacts during the seem to be cutting through the pandemic.

The overarching theme was that people felt taken for granted and ignored, Green said. For some it was about Boris himself, for others the expression was sniffing in a trough. One of our colporteurs overheard a conversation where someone said, All you need is Boris Johnson’s cell phone number and you’re sorted.

My impression was that this dissatisfaction with the Conservative Party and the Conservative government had many layers. I think my favorite phrase and two people said it to me was it just wasn’t cricket. It’s the idea that this isn’t a conservative party they associate with.

While the Lib Dems were able to devote significant resources to the by-election and presented themselves as the only viable challenger, the Labor vote within the party dropped to just 622, still badly bruised by the 2019 general election, the hope is that Chesham and Amersham could become a blueprint for dozens of similar chairs.

There’s an ongoing undercurrent here that we’ve dipped a toe into, said Layla Moran, who took her seat in Oxford West and Abingdon from the Tories in 2017. We want to be very clear about what happened here.

Its one thing when voters don’t like your policy. It’s quite another if they fundamentally don’t trust you. It is very harmful. And by claiming that this is all about HS2 and planning reforms, I think the Tories have fundamentally misunderstood their problem.

Green with Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Daisy Cooper, who won St. Albans from the Conservatives and, like Moran, regularly campaigned for Green, agreed. The Tories are trying to portray this as a referendum on HS2 because it suits them. The reality is that HS2 wasn’t talked about much in most places, and when it did it was about a lack of consultation, an irritation that no one listened.

The sentence that summed it up was: We’ve had enough. Time and again people on the sidewalk said they felt taken for granted. You could ask why and everyone would have a different reason.

Cooper said she also regularly heard criticism of Johnson from traditional conservative voters: They wouldn’t use words like nationalist or populist, they would say things like, He’s a disgrace, isn’t he? I felt it very much about character.

It’s been a dizzying few weeks for Green, who initially pressed hiatus from the training company she co-runs, and says midterm election night was so emotionally intense she hasn’t read any news coverage or watched TV footage like me. think I might find it overwhelming.

Green grew up in Corwen, in rural North Wales, where her family still lives, contested the Welsh seats for the Lib Dems in the 2005 and 2010 general elections, and helped campaign for Dominic Grieve in 2019, failing. -selected Tory MP serving as an independent in neighboring Beaconsfield.

But the new chance to run for parliament caused by the death of long-serving Conservative MP Cheryl Gillan came as a surprise, as did the fact that she is now the 12th MP from the Lib Dems.

Green said she was aware of holding the torch for a long-standing political party that had once again been written off by many. It’s great to think you’ve changed the story. That feels good.