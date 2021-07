Football No sign that Ronaldo is leaving Juventus, says football director

Football Soccer – Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Belgium v ​​Portugal – La Cartuja Stadium, Sevilla, Spain – June 27, 2021 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

TURIN, Italy, July 1 (Reuters) – There are no signs Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus (JUVE.MI), the club’s football director said on Thursday, dismissing speculation the prolific goalscorer could move to another club . “We are very happy that Ronaldo will rejoin the team once the rest period after the European Championship is over,” said Federico Cherubini. Ronaldo, the current top scorer at Euro 2020 after his five goals for Portugal, has scored 101 for Juventus in three seasons. “There is no sign from Ronaldo about a possible transfer… and no sign from Juve,” Cherubini said. Ronaldo remains “critical” for Juventus, Cherubini added at a press conference, but said he did not have a crystal ball to predict the future. “But let me reaffirm that I’ll be happy if he stays.” Cherubini said Juventus were already “competitive” and would not be very active during this summer’s transfer window. “But we will remain vigilant to choose opportunities in accordance with the technical and financial parameters of our plan,” he said. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli added he was “absolutely certain” the club will compete in the 2021-2022 Champions League, despite the fallout from the club’s support for a controversial Super League in Europe. On Wednesday, the Serie A club said it planned to raise up to 400 million euros ($475 million) in a new equity offering to offset the financial blow of the COVID-19 pandemic. read more Juventus also said on Wednesday that it has appointed former Ferrari (RACE.MI) race team boss Maurizio Arrivabene as chief executive officer for football as part of a broader overhaul of its sporting management structure. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

