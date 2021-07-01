Tennis-Wimbledon day four | Reuters





LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – July 1, 2021 General view when linesmen are seen on court 12 REUTERS/Toby Melville 1408 BARTY OUSTS BLINKS Australian top-class Ash Barty advanced with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Russia’s Anna Blinkova. Barty hit nine double faults but fired 33 winners and broke six times to set up a third round match with Czech Katerina Siniakova. 1402 BERRETTINI, NORRIE BOOK THIRD ROUND PLACES Italian seventh seed and Queens Club champion Matteo Berrettini defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the third round with two service interruptions, while the Dutchman failed to convert any of his nine break points . Briton Cameron Norrie trailed 3-0 in the first set against Australian Alex Bolt, before claiming 11 games in a row and eventually winning 6-3 6-1 6-2 to face a third round clash with Roger Federer or Richard Gasquet to book. 1315 SVITOLINA BENDS OUT Third seed Elina Svitolina, who reached the semifinals two years ago, suffered a shocking 6-3 6-4 defeat of the Polish Magda Linette in the second round. Six of the top 10 women’s seeds have been knocked out so far this week. READ MORE: Struggling Svitolina joins women’s seed exodus at Wimbledon Impressive Zverev blasts past Sandgren to third round Djokovic and Federer named in Olympic tournament Gasquet enjoys Wimbledon date with classic Federer Murray takes down Oscar-winning performance to keep Wimbledon dreams alive Don’t write Serena off yet, Wilander says Venus follows Serena from Wimbledon Fourth seed Kenin dumped in second round Wimbledon welcomes Kyrgios back from bench life to court life Djokovic on a mission as he glides past Anderson Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx in heavy loss to Cornet Svitolina battles fits Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener Playing order of Wimbledon on Thursday 1150 ZVEREV, BADOSA SAID THIRD ROUND IN German fourth seed Alexander Zverev fired off 36 winners and 13 aces to beat American Tennys Sandgren 7-5 6-2 6-3 in their second round at Court Two. Spain’s Paula Badosa, seeded 30th, committed eight double faults, but still defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1, breaking the Kazakh player five times in the match. 1125 KREJCIKOVA BY IN STRAIGHT SETS French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova entered the third round with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Germany’s Andrea Petkovic. The Czech Krejcikova, former double champion at Wimbledon, will play in the main tournament in singles for the first time in her career. 1104 PLAY COMES ON START Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon started on time in mostly sunny conditions, with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4F). Reporting by Manasi Pathak, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

