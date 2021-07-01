Sports
Gophers women’s hockey Bench, Brown and Knowles return for the 2021-2022 season – The Minnesota Daily
All three accepted the extra season awarded by the NCAA.
Gophers women’s hockey players Lauren Bench, Emily Brown and Olivia Knowles will return to the Ridder Arena for the 2021-22 season after accepting the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are so excited to have these three super seniors back for another year, said Gophers head coach Brad Frost in the email announcement. They are great hockey players and great representatives of our program.
The Gophers keep one of their co-captains in Brown, one of their assistant captains in Knowles, and their starting goalkeeper in last season’s Bench.
Lauren Bench – Goalkeeper (graduate student)
Bench joined the Gophers last season after spending most of her collegiate goalkeeping career with Bemidji State.
In 2020-21, Bench played in 15 games for the Gophers, starting in goal for 14 of them and setting an overall record of 9-5-0 with two shutouts.
Eagan’s natives .920 save rate ranked third in the WCHA and her 2.26 goals-to-average fourth.
Getting the chance to play for the University of Minnesota last year was a dream come true, Bench said in the email. Thanks to the support of Gopher fans near and far, this experience has become one that I will never forget and never want to end, which is why I am extremely grateful to be able to represent the Maroon and Gold for another year.
After a fantastic season, Bench earned a spot on the HCA Womens Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Watch List.
The Gophers goaltending veteran also played a wonderful hockey month in November, with an overall record of 3-1-0. She led all WCHA goalkeepers with rescue rates of 0.962 and 1.26 goals-to-average, earning her National Goaltender of the Month and WCHA Goaltender of the Month.
Emily Brown – Defense (fifth year)
Brown led all Gophers defense in points last season with 12 (three goals, nine assists) in 20 games as co-captain. Her 12 points ranked third in the WCHA defense. She also finished second on the team with 27 blocked shots.
Being a Gophers women’s hockey player has been a dream of mine from the first time I held a stick in my hands, Brown said in the email. The past four years have been everything I could have hoped for and more. I have been challenged to become the best student, hockey player and person I can be day in and day out. This process gave me a second family. I am so grateful that I got an extra year to wear the M on my chest and make my dream come true with my best friends.
Last season, the Blaine native earned the All-WCHA Second Team honors and racked up the most power play points among the WCHA defense with four.
Olivia Knowles – Defense (fifth year)
While serving as assistant captain last season, Knowles finished seventh in the WCHA defense with nine points (four goals, five assists), having also appeared in 20 appearances for the Gophers.
The past four years have been nothing short of incredible. Being a gopher is a privilege and I would never take a moment for granted, Knowles said in the email. That said, I am very blessed to be back in Minneapolis for the fifth year to play the sport I love with the people I love.
The Gophers will regain their blocked shot leader in the Campbell River, British Columbia, after leading the Gophers with 33 blocked shots last season.
What is going on?
The Gophers women’s hockey team opens their 2021-22 campaign against Ohio State University at the Ridder Arena on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, as they vie for the program’s eighth national title.
