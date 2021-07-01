Pedri ‘plays a euro before he can drive’! – Barcelona’s teenage sensation destined to become a legend of Spain

The midfielder is only 18 years old, but he justifies comparisons to Andres Iniesta with his stunning performance for La Roja

Pedri Gonzalez has become not only Spain’s youngest ever major tournament player this summer, but also one of the first names on Luis Enriques’ team roster.

The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder has started each of La Rojas’ four games at Euro 2020, despite only making his national team debut in March. Spain’s other players who have started each match are goalkeeper Unai Simon and -back Aymeric Laporte.

Pedri was the beating heart of this tournament, even impressing in the frustrating draws with Sweden and Poland, before stunned as they put five past both Slovakia and Croatia.

With Spain dominating the ball again as they did in 2008, Pedri will be key against Switzerland on Friday in St. Petersburg in turning their inevitable possession into gilt-edged opportunities.

Often compared to the legendary Andres Iniesta, Pedri has a similar knack for being the man to assist the assistant, the genius that makes the final ball possible. He produced a pre-assist hat-trick in Slovakia’s 5-0 defeat, and was again at it against Croatia.

He formed a remarkable partnership with Lionel Messi last season at Barcelona, ​​which only petered out when Ronald Koeman asked him to play deeper on the pitch, as the club moved to three backs.

There he paired well with Sergio Busquets and did his defensive duties diligently, something that caught Luis Enrique’s attention, even though Pedri has been given a more attacking role from the Spanish boss.

Indeed, with no Messi figure to create, it is Pedri who has emerged as the team’s central playmaker, ahead of Busquets and the hard-working Koke. As usual, he’s embraced the extra responsibility with minimal fuss.

I am calm, knowing I have a lot of room to improve and I should, Pedri told zei Sports diary in an interview. I try to learn things from the veterans here and at Barca to improve.

“I try to think about the game, find the free man and play forward. If you break lines, the team moves forward and you can help a lot.”

Spain arrived at the tournament as a work in progress, and Pedri was not guaranteed to start.

In the final 20 minutes of their first game against Sweden, a 0-0 draw in which they missed a series of chances, Spain looked again and again for Pedri as their solution man on the attack. It almost worked, with his ball to Jordi Alba who cleared a fine opportunity for Pablo Sarabia, but the Paris Saint-Germain winger turned it down.

He made 16 more progressive passes in that game than any other player in the first round of matches. He gets better and better as the minutes go by, a source close to the player told me: Target.

Teaming up with fellow club-mate Jordi Alba with great success on the left, and regularly finding Ferran Torres on the right, Pedri has cleared ground for Spain in the European Championship.

His physical capacity has long stood out and in that respect he differs from the crafty Iniesta and as early as his early teens he was admired for his work pace and stamina.

As his former teammates Las Palmas and Juventud Laguna told verteld Target, Pedri has always coupled his excellent technical skills with the accuracy and professionalism that the modern game demands.

So far at Euro 2020 he has left Thiago Alcantara, the former star of Bayern Munich and the current star of Liverpool, playing a supporting role from the bench.

As with Pepe Mel at Las Palmas, who placed him in the team at the age of 16, and Koeman at Barcelona, ​​who bet heavily on Pedri and played against him more than 50 times, the Tenerife-born starlet has the Luis Enriques’ confidence in him repaid.

“Sometimes actions define a situation better than words,” said Luis Enrique when asked about Pedri’s influence. “He is totally unique, totally unlike anything else we have.

“He’s a breath of fresh air, even when he’s playing table tennis, and from what I’ve seen, he’s really good at it too!”

Despite excelling in his debut campaign with Barcelona, ​​with his performances helping him finish fourth in Goal’s most recent NXGN list of the world’s best teenagers, the maturity he shows in the international arena surprising.

It took him a few minutes to recover from the shocking moment when goalkeeper Unai let Simon Pedris roll over his foot and into the net on a 50-yard pass-back, but he sent Spain back on track.

Pedris ravishing in the penalty area wreaked havoc in the Croatia region and it led to Sarabias leveling, before Spain rocketed to a 5-3 victory in extra time.

I am proud to be compared to Iniesta because he is a great player and person, the youngster said afterwards. But I have to be Pedri and try to make my career.

It’s a career that has only just begun, but he already sees him sitting at the elite table, nurturing Messi at club level and now pushing an inexperienced Spanish team, of which he is an emblem, into the final stages of Euro 2020 .

As Alvaro Morata told SER string on Thursday: “When we were on the plane yesterday, I told him he plays a euro before he can drive! Still, he plays like he’s 40 years old.

“He is only 18, but has a personality and attitude that few possess. Pedri will undoubtedly become one of the best players in the history of Spain.”